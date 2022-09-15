Palantir Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders Who Held PLTR During the Stock Drop to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Palantir Technologies Inc. (“Palantir” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLTR). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise, acquired Palantir stock between November 9, 2021 and May 6, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until November 14, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Palantir's investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Company's earnings per share results; (ii) Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment's growth and revenues; (iii) Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers, despite ongoing global conflicts and market disruptions; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was likely to miss consensus estimates for its first quarter 2022 EPS and second quarter 2022 sales outlook; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

