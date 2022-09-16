Akropolis Group will organize an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results of the first half-year 2022

English Lithuanian

Akropolis Group, UAB invites investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join the webinar dedicated to presentation of group's financial results of the first half-year 2022, scheduled on 27th September, 2022 at 13:00 (EEST). The presentation will be held in English.



During the webinar, Manfredas Dargužis, CEO and Gabrielė Saponaitė, CFO of Akropolis Group, UAB will introduce the group's financial results of the first half-year 2022. After the presentation, attendees will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to submit their questions in the registration form or send them before the start of the webinar to emilija.ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com .

To join the webinar, please register via the following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9Zb6HltoSEupdiLb_kjUuA

Contacts:

E–mail: IR@akropolis.lt

Internet webpage: www.akropolis.eu

Address: Ozo st. 25, Vilnius, Lithuania

For more information:



Dominykas Mertinas

Head of Marketing and Communication Department

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB

+370 64027001

dominykas.mertinas@akropolis.lt