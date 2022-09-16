Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the September Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through September 20th.

September 15th Agenda

PresentationTicker(s)
Starpharma Holdings LimitedOTCQX: SPHRY | ASX: SPL
VolitionRx LimitedNYSE American: VNRX
aTyr Pharma, Inc.Nasdaq: LIFE
Cloud DX Inc.OTCQB: CDXFF | TSX-V: CDX
Cytonics CorporationPrivate
BioHarvest Sciences Inc.OTCQB: CNVCF | CSE: BHSC
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.NYSE American: NBY
Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc.OTC Pink: BWVI
Else Nutrition Holdings IncOTCQX: BABYF | TSX: BABY
Lisasta Therapeutics NASDAQ: LSTA
HealthBeacon PLCOTCQX: HBCNF | Euronext Dublin: HBCN

