H&R Block Honors Associates Who Are Leading Company Transformation

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) announced the 23 winners of its fifth annual Best of Block Awards, showcasing the "best of the best" associates with outstanding accomplishments. Best of Block associates find creative ways to solve problems with process and program improvements that save time and money on behalf of the company.



The Best of Block Award honorees demonstrate H&R Block's "Block Behaviors," the key foundational elements that help the company achieve its goals. The Block Behaviors are Customer-Centric, Curious, Problem Solvers, Straightforward, Resilient, Bold and Better Together.

"The Best of Block honorees act boldly, demand high standards, crave tough problems and value winning as a team," said Tiffany Monroe, Chief People and Culture Officer at H&R Block. "They represent some of the top talent we have here at Block and serve as outstanding examples of how we can make a positive impact on each other, and for our clients and communities."

H&R Block's leadership teams worked together to identify the winners of the prestigious award, for which full-time regular associates, corporate seasonal associates and international associates are eligible.

This year's winners are:

Erika Algarin - Director, Global Consumer Tax and Service Delivery

David Atchley - District General Manager, Global Consumer Tax and Service Delivery

Chase Bartholomew - Internal Video Producer, People and Culture

Nicole Bonds - Strategic Sourcing Manager, Finance

Cheryl Butler - Lead Category Manager, Finance

Terrie Capener - District Ops Coordinator, Global Consumer Tax and Service Delivery

Sherri Cheng - Program Manager, Strategy and Small Business

Carolyn Cohen - Senior Marketing Manager, Marketing and Experience

Roshelle Fetzer - Director of Training, Global Consumer Tax and Service Delivery

Katie Gonzalez - Senior Corporate Counsel, Legal

Judy Hunter - Senior Business Analyst, International - Canada

Bernard Jansen - Program Manager, Global Consumer Tax and Service Delivery

Obi Joseph - Manager Tech, International - India

Leonard V. LaGuardia III - Manager, Information Technology

Matthew Lewandowski, Director, Marketing & Experience

Sooraj Menon - Manager, Information Technology

Dilip Nair - Associate Director, International - India

Andy Phillips, Director, Legal

Douglas K. Schaible, Jr. - Senior Software Engineer, Information Technology

Steven Seltman - Senior Automation Specialist, Finance

Bryan Woodcock - Lead Product Manager, Financial Services

Adam Yager - Principal Architect, Information Technology

Lisa Zimmerman - Director, Information Technology



Award winners stand out with compelling stories each year. Meet two of the honorees below.

Sherri Cheng, Program Manager, Strategy and Small Business, stepped up to be the point person for Small Business pricing, working hand in hand with the pricing team to drive value for H&R Block. The plan she put together helped grow revenue and improve operational visibility and leadership.

"This award is a culmination of a great year of fantastic collaboration and teamwork. We are truly Better Together. I will continue to put the Block Behaviors at the forefront of everything I do."

Bernard Jansen, Program Manager, Global Consumer Tax and Service Delivery, developed new processes that provided a singular view of field pilots for the first time. This allowed H&R Block to make tough decisions on what will be implemented next year, allowing the company to optimize and retest or stop work to free up capacity for other important projects.

"The Best of Block Award symbolizes, to me, the recognition of all who have invested in my growth at H&R Block. Starting at Block as a Seasonal Field Associate 7 years ago, I have been blessed with peers and leaders who have both believed in me and pushed me to grow. Receiving this award is truly a culmination of the support that I’ve received along the way and an example of the connected culture we strive for at H&R Block."

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a mobile-first, small-business bank account and bookkeeping solution, that manages bookkeeping automatically. For more information, H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.