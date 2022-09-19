NetBet adds Ortiz Gaming to its portfolio

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet - one of the world’s most innovative online casinos – has established a new partnership with Ortiz Gaming to add their impressive catalogue of titles to an already diverse collection.



NetBet have decades of experience operating at the summit of the online casino world, but they continue to strive to make the player experience greater by forging partnerships with industry-leading providers. The most recent addition, Ortiz Gaming, are the latest developer to be added to the NetBet site, bringing with them a broad array of unique and interactive online casino games.

Ortiz Gaming’s expertise in the industry has seen them gain a global reputation over the last 20 years, and partnering with renowned casino NetBet is sure to only further that status. They are famous for creating a vast portfolio of innovative games, including popular titles Ace Mania, Ace Bonus and Triple Bonus.

NetBet’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “It is fantastic news that Ortiz Gaming will become part of the NetBet product, as we are certain that our players will enjoy their seamless online casino games.

We are looking forward to hearing the feedback from our customers regarding the newest addition to our site, and we are excited about what the future holds with the addition of Ortiz Gaming’s incredible titles.”

For more information contact pr@NetBet.com