Parker Completes Sale of Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division to Kaman

CLEVELAND, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH, “Parker”), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it has completed its previously announced transaction to sell its Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division, located in Avon, Ohio, in the United States, to Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN). Kaman, headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, is a leading manufacturer of components and materials for aerospace and defense, industrial and medical markets.

As previously announced, the European Commission cleared Parker’s acquisition of Meggitt PLC (“Meggitt”), conditional on full compliance with the commitments offered by Parker, including the divestment of Parker’s Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division. On September 13, 2022, Parker announced that it has completed its acquisition of Meggitt PLC.

Parker’s Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division is a leading manufacturer of aircraft wheel and brake systems and related hydraulic products for general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, and military aircraft markets with annual sales of approximately $70 million.

“Kaman is a strategic buyer for the Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division,” said Roger Sherrard, Vice President and President of Parker's Aerospace Group. “This is a great business with strong foundations for growth, an outstanding team and a clear strategy for future success. We thank the team for their contributions to Parker Aerospace over many years and are confident in their continued success as part of Kaman.”

About Parker

Parker is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 66 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Advisors

Citigroup acted as financial advisor for Parker. Jones Day and Freshfields, Bruckhaus and Deringer acted as legal advisors in this transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

