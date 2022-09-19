Celona and CWNP Team to Release First Private Cellular Wireless Certification for Enterprise Network Professionals

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, the industry’s innovator of 5G LAN solutions, announced that is has partnered with Certified Wireless Network Professionals (CWNP) to sponsor the first private cellular wireless certification course developed by subject matter experts to teach and validate 5G LAN basics to enterprise network professionals.



Celona’s certified 5G LAN specialist (C5S) course, hosted by CWNP, provides learners with a vendor-neutral introduction to emerging private LTE/5G solutions and technologies. The C5S certification from Celona is valid for three years.

Ideal for wireless network engineers, architects, decision makers and technology advisors from both the IT and telecom industries, the free, six-hour online course and exam ensures attendees have a solid understanding of the fundamental concepts for private spectrum options, LTE/5G cellular wireless technology benefits, and new generation of application / use case drivers requiring deterministic connectivity on enterprise wireless.

To date, professionals in more than 150 countries have achieved CWNP certifications, enabling them to make wireless LANs more cost-effective, reliable, and secure.

“Because CWNP is widely recognized as the industry standard for Wi-Fi certification, network professionals have always looked to us to provide domain expertise and world-class education on the latest technologies and deployment practices,” said Tom Carpenter, CTO of CWNP.

“While we are committed to remaining vendor independent, we believe our partnership with Celona, a technology pioneer in the private cellular wireless space, will help address exciting new developments in 5G LANs that are poised to change how network professionals think about, design and deploy enterprise wireless networks going forward.”

Celona’s 5G LAN Specialist (C5S) certification educates attendees about a wide range of private cellular operations and technologies such as:

Distinguishing factors between 5G LANs and Wi-Fi LANs

Technical considerations for deploying 5G LANs

Business needs that 5G LANs satisfy, distinct from Wi-Fi

5G radio access network features and capabilities

The terminology and concepts used in 5G LANs

Private cellular spectrum framework (e.g. CBRS in the United States)

Shared spectrum and regulatory requirements in various countries

End user device selection given business and technical use cases

The use and administration of physical and embedded SIMs (eSIM)

Private LTE/5G integration within existing enterprise L2/L3 infrastructures

The differences between indoor and outdoor deployments



Celona’s certified 5GLAN specialist course is available today and has been made available to CWNP community members at no cost. Enterprise network professionals can register for a free community membership at CWNP.com and start their certification track.

ABOUT CELONA

Celona, the enterprise 5G company, is focused on enabling organizations of all sizes to implement the latest generation of digital automation initiatives on enterprise wireless. Taking advantage of dynamic spectrum sharing options such as CBRS in the United States, Celona’s 5G LAN solution is designed to accelerate the adoption of private cellular wireless by enterprise organizations and their technology partners. For more information, please visit celona.io and follow Celona on Twitter @celonaio.

ABOUT CWNP

CWNP is the industry standard for vendor-neutral enterprise wireless certification and training. CWNP’s entry-level to expert certifications prepare IT professionals to specify, design and manage enterprise wireless networks. CWNP has certification holders in more than 150 countries and authorized training partners around the globe. For more information, please visit cwnp.com and follow CWNP on Twitter @CWNP.