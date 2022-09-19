Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

English French

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed during the week of 12 September 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 31 May 2022, a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 12-Sep-22 FR0013153541 16,975 9.8265 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 12-Sep-22 FR0013153541 6,433 9.8264 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 12-Sep-22 FR0013153541 1,523 9.8414 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 12-Sep-22 FR0013153541 754 9.8369 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 13-Sep-22 FR0013153541 17,472 9.8478 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 13-Sep-22 FR0013153541 6,597 9.8496 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 13-Sep-22 FR0013153541 1,543 9.8435 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 13-Sep-22 FR0013153541 791 9.8493 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 14-Sep-22 FR0013153541 17,297 9.5923 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 14-Sep-22 FR0013153541 6,831 9.5884 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 14-Sep-22 FR0013153541 1,565 9.5941 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 14-Sep-22 FR0013153541 818 9.5903 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 15-Sep-22 FR0013153541 16,965 9.3588 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 15-Sep-22 FR0013153541 6,780 9.3597 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 15-Sep-22 FR0013153541 1,557 9.3573 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 15-Sep-22 FR0013153541 830 9.3578 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 16-Sep-22 FR0013153541 17,077 9.0289 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 16-Sep-22 FR0013153541 7,119 9.0288 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 16-Sep-22 FR0013153541 1,638 9.0190 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 16-Sep-22 FR0013153541 869 9.0297 TQEX Total 131,434

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”

