Gofore Plc: Composition of Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Gofore Plc 

GOFORE PLC

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

19 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 4.45 p.m. EET

Composition of Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Gofore Plc



The following members have been appointed to Gofore Plc's Shareholders' Nomination Board:

Timur Kärki, appointed by Timur Kärki

Petteri Venola, appointed by Petteri Venola

Mika Varjus, appointed by Mika Varjus

Sami Somero, appointed by Gofore Plc’s Board of Directors





The Annual General Meeting of Gofore Plc established the Shareholders’ Nomination Board on 29 April 2020. The Nomination Board has four members and three of those members are representatives appointed by the three largest shareholders, and one member is a board member appointed by the company’s Board of Directors from amongst themselves.





In its organisational meeting today, the Nomination Board elected Sami Somero as the Chair of the Nomination Board.





The term of office of the members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board is valid until further notice, until the Annual General Meeting otherwise decides, and ends after the new Nomination Board has been appointed.





The Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals to upcoming annual general meetings and, where necessary, to any extraordinary general meetings concerning the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of board committee members. The now appointed Nomination Board will provide its proposals for the 2023 Annual General Meeting by 31 January 2023.





Further enquiries:

Timur Kärki, Chair of the Board, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 828 5886

timur.karki@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1,000 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering - consulting, coding, design, and verification - as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. In 2022, Gofore is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.



