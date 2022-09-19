Updated financial calendar for 2022

Company announcement

Copenhagen, Denmark, September 19, 2022 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (the “Company”) announces an update to the Company’s financial calendar in regard to the publication of the Company’s Interim Report First Half 2022. The Interim Report First Half 2022 will be published on September 26, 2022, previously September 20, 2022. Additional time is required to conclude the presentation of the financial statements following the sale of substantially all Orphazyme’s assets and business activities to KemPharm Denmark A/S, a wholly owned subsidiary of KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH: NASDAQ, NY) which completed during the reporting period.

September 26, 2022

For additional information, please contact

Anders Vadsholt, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer +45 28 98 90 55

