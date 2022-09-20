Advantest to Participate in 2022 International Test Conference in Anaheim, California

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest test solutions at the 2022 International Test Conference (ITC), taking place on Sept. 25-30 at the Disneyland Convention Center in Anaheim, California. ITC is the world’s premier conference dedicated to the electronic test of devices, boards and systems, covering the complete cycle from design verification, test, diagnosis, failure analysis and back to process and design improvement. This will be ITC’s first in-person conference since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Advantest is a proud Platinum sponsor of ITC. Advantest is also a sponsor of IEEE Automotive, Reliability, Test & Safety Workshop (ARTS) and Silicon Lifecycle Management Workshop (SLM), which will take place in conjunction with ITC.



Product Displays

In booth #223, Advantest will showcase the ACS open ecosystem, which enables streaming data access and real-time analytics with integrated test software and hardware monitoring and control to improve semiconductor device yield, quality and capacity. Advantest will also showcase the V93000 EXA Scale™ SoC test system, capable of testing digital ICs up to the exascale performance class.

Technical Participation

In addition to product exhibits, Advantest experts will discuss the latest test technologies over the course of ITC's technical program with the following presentations and posters:

Technical Program on Wednesday, September 28

Session B3 Latest on Wafer Map Analytics at 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT

B3.2: Wafer Map Defect Classification Based on the Fusion of Pattern and Pixel Information by Y. Liao, P. Genssler, H. Amrouch, B. Yang, University of Stuttgart; R. Latty, Advantest Europe GmbH



Session E4 Industrial Practices II at 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. PT

E4.5: Zero Trust Approach to IC Manufacturing and Testing by B. Buras, Advantest; C. Xanthopoulos, J. Kim, K. Butler, Advantest America



Session E5 Analog Test, Diagnosis, Test Cost, All-In-One 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. PT

E5.5: Improvements in the Automated IC Socket Pin Defect Detection by V. Thangamariappan, N. Agrawal, C. C Xanthopoulos, J. Kim, I. Leventhal, K. Butler, Advantest America; J. Xiao, Essai, Advantest Group



Poster Session on Wednesday, September 28, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

PO.8: Leveraging Existing High Speed Functional Serial Interfaces for Testing & Monitoring Silicon Throughout the Entire Lifecycle by R. Allen, A. Patel, Synopsys; K. Hilliges, Advantest; B. Tully, A. Pandey, Amazon

PO.17: Ultra-Fast and Secure 5G Digital Pre-Distortion with ACS Edge by D. Belkin, O. Olansky, Intel; Y. Chen, K. Butler, K. Schaub, Advantest

