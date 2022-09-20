Gofore Plc: Managers' transactions - Hildén

GOFORE PLC 
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
20 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 11.30 EET

 

Gofore Plc - Managers' transactions - Hildén

____________________________________________

 

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hildén, Sannaleena

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Gofore Plc

LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012

 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20220920100041_29

____________________________________________

 

Transaction date: 2022-09-19

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000283130

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 58 Unit price: 21.5917 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 58 Volume weighted average price: 21.5917 EUR

 

Further enquiries:
Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc 
tel. +358 40 715 3660 
teppo.talvinko@gofore.com


 

