MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

20 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 11.30 EET



Gofore Plc - Managers' transactions - Vilminko-Heikkinen



Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Vilminko-Heikkinen, Riikka



Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: Gofore Plc



LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012







Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20220920100041_36



Transaction date: 2022-09-19



Venue not applicable



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI4000283130



Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION







Transaction details



(1): Volume: 74 Unit price: 21.5917 EUR







Aggregated transactions



(1): Volume: 74 Volume weighted average price: 21.5917 EUR







Further enquiries:

Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 715 3660

teppo.talvinko@gofore.com



