GOFORE PLC

MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

20 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 11.30 EET

Gofore Plc - Managers' transactions - Liimatta

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Liimatta, Tapani

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Gofore Plc

LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20220920100041_31

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-09-19

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000283130

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 111 Unit price: 21.5917 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 111 Volume weighted average price: 21.5917 EUR

Further enquiries:

Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 715 3660

teppo.talvinko@gofore.com





Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1,000 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering - consulting, coding, design, and verification - as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. In 2022, Gofore is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com .



