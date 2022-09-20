School Disrupted 2022 Study Finds District Public School Enrollment Has Dropped Nearly 10%

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyton Partners, the leading global investment banking and strategy consulting firm exclusively dedicated to the rapidly evolving Global Education Sector, has published a new three-part publication in collaboration with Stand Together Trust, a philanthropic community tackling the root causes of America’s biggest problems, and the Walton Family Foundation, a family-lead foundation. The publication, School Disrupted 2022, details the impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on K-12 enrollment trends through the lens of parents.



With data collected from more than 6,000 K-12 parents across all 50 states in the United States, this new series represents one of the largest parent-driven evaluations of post-pandemic K-12 enrollment dynamics, learning preferences, and the future of traditional and student-centric school models.

The work is a continuation of School Disrupted 2021 published in mid-2021 with support from the Walton Family Foundation. The 2022 series is comprised of three parts:

Part 1: “Pandemic-Driven Decline in K-12 Public School Enrollment Continues,” estimates that district public school enrollment has dropped nearly 10% between Spring 2021 and Spring 2022 and provides insight into the more student-centric learning environments parents are seeking for their children.

“Pandemic-Driven Decline in K-12 Public School Enrollment Continues,” estimates that district public school enrollment has dropped nearly 10% between Spring 2021 and Spring 2022 and provides insight into the more student-centric learning environments parents are seeking for their children. Part 2: “Multi-Site Schooling as a Bridge Between Traditional and Student-Centric Learning,” highlights one of the flexible, student-centric learning models that has gained popularity during the pandemic: multi-site schooling. Part 2 unveils how families are engaging in it and how it fits into the K-12 landscape.

“Multi-Site Schooling as a Bridge Between Traditional and Student-Centric Learning,” highlights one of the flexible, student-centric learning models that has gained popularity during the pandemic: multi-site schooling. Part 2 unveils how families are engaging in it and how it fits into the K-12 landscape. Part 3: “What Parents Know (Don’t Know) Impacts Schooling Decisions,” quantifies the relationship between parent interest in and awareness of student-centric learning environments, and how the K-12 landscape might adapt to parents’ evolving preferences and concerns.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has permanently altered the K-12 education ecosystem. Our School Disrupted 2022 series delivers timely insights into changes affecting schools – from tracking enrollment shifts to the increasing urgency and agency parents are demonstrating in identifying the best learning environments for their children,” according to Adam Newman, Founder and Partner at Tyton Partners. “I am extremely proud of our Tyton K-12 team and grateful for our companionship with Stand Together Trust and the Walton Family Foundation to address these important dynamics and to help draw attention to and elevate the perspective of K-12 parents.”

The highly anticipated three-part publication will be released over the next few weeks and will continue to expand on the different school models families are exploring, and how the K-12 landscape might adapt to parents’ changing preferences.

To view the findings and learn more about this series, check out Part 1: Pandemic-Driven Decline in K-12 Public School Enrollment Continues.

For more information, please visit tytonpartners.com.

About Tyton Partners

Tyton Partners is designed to be different. As the only advisor dedicated to the rapidly evolving Global Education Sector, we have constructed a team of bankers, principal investors, consultants, operators, and educators to deliver industry-defining insights to power executives’ and investors’ critical decisions. For more information, visit www.tytonpartners.com.

About Stand Together Trust

Stand Together Trust is a grantmaking organization dedicated to supporting bottom-up solutions that revitalize the key institutions of society: business, communities, education, and government. Stand Together Trust is a part of the Stand Together community, a philanthropic community tackling the root causes of America’s biggest problems. To learn more, please visit StandTogetherTrust.org.

About Walton Family Foundation

The Walton Family Foundation is, at its core, a family-led foundation. Three generations of the descendants of our founders, Sam and Helen Walton, and their spouses, work together to lead the foundation and create access to opportunity for people and communities. We work in three areas: improving K-12 education, protecting rivers and oceans and the communities they support, and investing in our home region of Northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas-Mississippi Delta. To learn more, visit waltonfamilyfoundation.org.