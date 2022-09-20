The Worldwide Flexible Heater Industry is Expected to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Heater Market by Type (Silicone Rubber, Polyimide, Polyester, Mica), Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor, Medical, Aerospace, Automotive & Transportation, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flexible heater market size is anticipated to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to USD 1.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2027.

Rising requirements for flexible heaters due to technological advancement in several industries such as medical, electronics & semiconductor, aerospace, automotive & transportation, launch of innovative products which require process heat and freeze protection, and continuous research and development of new types of flexible heater are some of the major factors propelling the growth of flexible heater market.

Mica-based flexible heater type to grow at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2027

Mica-based flexible heaters are energy-efficient and cost-effective, and they provide excellent heating performance even at extreme temperatures. The mica-based flexible heaters are designed for application that require higher than normal watt densities and fast temperature recovery. They are economical and have high operating temperatures, for which they are used in air heaters, enclosure systems, food service equipment, packing equipment, and various other places. As a results of these features, mica-based flexible heaters are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Electronics & semiconductor industry is expected to contribute largest market share of the flexible heater market during the forecast period

The flexible heater market for the electronics & semiconductor industry accounts the largest markets share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Flexible heaters are used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment such as plasma etch systems, probing stations, IC test handling equipment, photo-resist track systems, LCD screen (in preheating), and semiconductor test modules. These heaters also find applications in electronics such as in refrigeration equipment, coffee maker, wax maker, and various other electronic products. The increase in demand for such products is expected to drive the market for flexible heaters in the electronics & semiconductor industry.

Asia is expected to account for the largest share of market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the largest size of the flexible heater market during forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute to the largest market share in the flexible heater market. The region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for flexible heaters in various medical equipment, analytical instruments, avionics and defense systems, semiconductor processes, and commercial food equipment is driving the growth of the flexible heater market. The electronics, semiconductor, and automotive industries are in the leading position in Asia Pacific, and the market for the medical device and food equipment manufacturing is expected to grow at the fastest rate in this region in the upcoming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Market

4.2 Market, by Type (2022-2027)

4.3 Market, by Industry

4.4 Market, by Region

5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Broad Scope in Various Industries

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements, Innovative Products, and Flexible Form Factor

5.2.1.3 Surging Adoption in Medical Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Extensive Operational Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Investments in It Sector and Demand in Electronics & Semiconductors Industry

5.2.3.2 Applications in Oil & Gas and Petrochemical Industries

5.2.3.3 Surging Demand for Electric Mobility

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Deployment in Rugged Environments

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Asp Analysis of Key Players

5.5.2 Asp Trends

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Flexible Printed Heaters

5.7.2 Electrification and Automation Technologies

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.9.2 Buying Criteria

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.11.1 Import Scenario

5.11.2 Export Scenario

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Key Conferences and Events (2022-2023)

5.14 Regulatory Landscape

5.14.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations Related to Flexible Heaters

5.14.2 Standards and Regulations Related to Flexible Heaters

6. Distribution Channels for Flexible Heaters

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Direct

6.2.1 Direct Distribution Channel Generates Major Profits

6.3 Indirect

6.3.1 Global Demand to Increase Distributors and Intermediaries

7. Flexible Heater Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Silicone Rubber-Based

7.2.1 Significant Applications in Electronics & Semiconductors Industry

7.3 Polyimide-Based

7.3.1 Demand for Medical, Analytical, and Electronic Instruments

7.4 Polyester-Based

7.4.1 Technological Advancements in Electronics, Automotive, and Medical Fields

7.5 Mica-Based

7.5.1 Demand from Electronics & Semiconductors and Aerospace Industries

7.6 Others

8. Flexible Heater Market, by Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electronics & Semiconductors

8.2.1 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment and General Electronics to Drive Market

8.3 Medical

8.3.1 Market in Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest CAGR

8.4 Aerospace

8.4.1 North America to Account for Largest Share

8.5 Food & Beverages

8.5.1 Thermal Processing, Freeze Protection, and Viscosity Control to Increase Demand

8.6 Automotive & Transportation

8.6.1 Rising Trend in Electrification

8.7 Oil & Gas

8.7.1 Increasing Global Oil Consumption

8.8 Others

9. Flexible Heater Market, by Region

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right-To-Win

10.3 Revenue Analysis for Top Five Companies

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Star Players

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Responsive Companies

10.6.3 Dynamic Companies

10.6.4 Starting Blocks

10.7 Market: Company Footprint

10.8 Competitive Benchmarking

10.9 Competitive Scenario

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Honeywell International

11.1.2 Nibe Industrier

11.1.3 Omega Engineering

11.1.4 Watlow Electric Manufacturing

11.1.5 Smiths Group

11.1.6 All Flex Flexible Circuits

11.1.7 Chromalox

11.1.8 Minco

11.1.9 Rogers Corporation

11.1.10 Zoppas Industries

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Birk Manufacturing Inc

11.2.2 Bucan

11.2.3 Delta/Acra

11.2.4 Durex Industries

11.2.5 Epec Engineered Technologies

11.2.6 Holroyd Components

11.2.7 Hotset

11.2.8 Klc Corporation

11.2.9 Miyo Technology

11.2.10 National Plastic Heater

11.2.11 Nel Technologies

11.2.12 Sinomas

11.2.13 Tempco Electric Heater

11.2.14 Thermo Heating Elements

11.2.15 Thermocoax

12. Adjacent Markets

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4826q

