Generation Bio Names Phillip Samayoa, Ph.D. Chief Strategy Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq: GBIO), a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, announced the promotion of Phillip Samayoa, Ph.D., to chief strategy officer. Dr. Samayoa has led strategy, corporate and portfolio development at Generation Bio since he joined the company in 2017, most recently serving as senior vice president.



“Phillip has been instrumental in building a holistic strategy for platform development that will enable its application to multiple genetic medicine modalities,” said Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Generation Bio. “In this new role Phillip will lead corporate strategy, business development and discovery research, enabling the integration of these key strategic activities.”

“We are leading the field of non-viral DNA therapeutics and targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery, and I am excited to further expand the opportunity space for Generation Bio’s unique technologies – closed-ended DNA, rapid enzymatic synthesis, and cell-targeted lipid nanoparticles,” said Dr. Samayoa. “I look forward to continue working with this great team to push the boundaries of our platform and maximize its potential benefit for patients.”

Phillip Samayoa co-founded Generation Bio as a principal at Atlas Venture, where he focused on genetic medicines and building novel platform therapeutics companies. While at Atlas, Dr. Samayoa also co-founded Dyne Therapeutics. Previously, he was director of MRL Ventures Fund at Merck, where he helped construct the strategic venture fund and led investments in early-stage companies including Alector, Translate Bio, and Spero Therapeutics. Prior to Merck, Dr. Samayoa was an associate at Flagship Pioneering where he was involved in building several startups, including Codiak BioSciences and Indigo Ag. Dr. Samayoa graduated from MIT with dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Biological Engineering and Physics, and earned his Ph.D. in Systems Biology from UC San Diego, where he was an NSF graduate research fellow.

Generation Bio is innovating genetic medicines to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company’s non-viral genetic medicine platform incorporates a novel DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a unique cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and a highly scalable capsid-free manufacturing process that uses proprietary cell-free rapid enzymatic synthesis, or RES, to produce ceDNA. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose, to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues, and to allow titration and redosing to adjust or extend expression levels in each patient. RES has the potential to expand Generation Bio’s manufacturing scale to hundreds of millions of doses to support its mission to extend the reach of genetic medicine to more people, living with more diseases, around the world.

