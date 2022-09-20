English Estonian

AS PRFoods resolutions of the Shareholders Resolutions Adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of AS PRFoods on 19.09.2022 without calling a meeting



The general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods (the Company) was held without convening a meeting in accordance with § 2991 of the Commercial Code. The voting took place via submitting the voting ballots during the period from 06.09.2022 to 19.09.2022. According to the Commercial Code, in the event of non-voting, the shareholder is deemed to have voted against the resolution.

Following the submission of the voting ballots, the Meeting adopted the following resolutions:

1. Sale of Överumans Fisk AB by Saaremere Kala AS To approve the sale of 100% of the shares of Överumans Fisk AB, Swedish registry code 556527-2977, by the subsidiary of AS PRFoods Saaremere Kala AS to Vattudalens Fisk AB, Swedish registry code 556742-7470.

Voting results:

Votes No of Votes Proportion to total votes (%) In favour 29,076,906 77.1622% Against (did not vote) 8,605,954 22.8378% Impartial 0 0% Total 37,682,860 100,00%



2. Issue of a first claim guarantee To approve the issue of guarantee by AS PRFoods to Vattudalens Fisk AB for securing of the obligations of Saaremere Kala AS arising under the share sale agreement.

Voting results:

Votes No of Votes Proportion to total votes (%) In favour 29,076,906 77.1622% Against (did not vote) 8,605,954 22.8378% Impartial 0 0% Total 37,682,860 100,00%



The resolutions were adopted in accordance with the stipulations of the law and Company’s articles of association. More detailed information on the transactions approved by the shareholders’ meeting is included in the stock exchange releases published previously:

