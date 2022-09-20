Matik Launches New Product “Matik Team” to Help Individuals and Small Teams Automate the Creation of Data-Driven Presentations

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matik , an automation platform for data-driven content, today announced the launch of its new product, Matik Team. Matik Team enables individuals and small teams to automate the creation of any presentation that needs to be personalized regularly or updated frequently.



As data-driven presentations become a critical part of how businesses communicate internally and externally, the associated overhead of building them can have a significant impact on a business’s resources. Any sort of content that requires pulling specific data and developing visualizations can require the participation of multiple team members and hours of time.

Matik Team automates the process of creating these data-driven presentations—all users have to do is provide Matik with a few inputs, like who the presentation is for or a specific date range, and Matik will generate a presentation natively in Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint that is ready for use. Key features include:

Connect to most data warehouses and apps, and through REST APIs, without ingesting data

Create presentation templates using Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint (Matik is not a presentation editor)

Use simple field lookups or complex SQL queries to define metrics that can then be added to your presentation as text, tables, charts or images

Use if-then logic to automate whether a slide is kept or removed

Edit presentations, even the tables and charts within them, using Google Slides or Microsoft PowerPoint



“Data is a critical part of how we build trust with prospects and customers, and is a main factor in how we make informed decisions with other team members,” said Nikola Mijic, Matik Co-Founder and CEO. “Gathering this data and forming an easily understood narrative previously required significant manual effort, which meant that this kind of content was used sparingly or ate up a lot of a company’s resources. Matik automates the data-driven content creation process so that the focus is back on the actual content instead of the data pulling, and powerful insights can be brought to more people.”

Matik is offering a 30-day free trial of Matik Team with no credit card required. Examples of content that can be automated with Matik include quarterly/executive business reviews, renewal decks, pitch decks, ROI one-pagers, weekly marketing metrics reviews, financial reports, and board decks. Matik Team is great for teams in customer success, sales, marketing, finance, and for anyone who is always using data in their presentations.

Sign up for a free trial at www.matik.io .

About Matik

Matik is a platform that automates the creation of data-driven content, making it easy for anyone to tailor data and content to their specific audience. With Matik, teams can pull personalized metrics, text, charts, and tables directly into presentations and PDFs—just tell Matik who the content is for, and Matik will query the data and create the content. Established in 2019, Matik is setting out to make data accessible to all people, regardless of their technical level. To learn more, please visit www.matik.io.

