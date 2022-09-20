Verizon, Kindness.org and AudPop announce video submission contest to showcase kindness across the country

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One small act of kindness can truly make an impact. Through Verizon's #ACallForKindness campaign, more than 10,000 people have taken the kindness pledge to perform an act of kindness. Now, there is a new and exciting way for everyone to join the kindness movement.



Verizon, kindness.org, and AudPop have partnered together to showcase kindness like never before through a video submission contest in which the top three videos will be shown on New York City's Times Square NASDAQ billboard for World Kindness Day, November 13th.

"Since 2020, we've been on a mission to spread kindness, and partnering with kindness.org and AudPop will help us put kindness front and center on the biggest stage on World Kindness Day," said Krista Bourne, chief operating officer of Verizon Consumer Group. "We can't wait to see the submissions and hope these videos will inspire others to choose kindness in their lives every day."



"Telling stories of human kindness is such an effective and powerful way to remind people why every kind act makes a difference," said Jaclyn Lindsey, Co-founder & CEO of kindness.org. "We've always been committed to storytelling as a means to inspire people everywhere to choose kindness. And now through this partnership with AudPop and Verizon, we are so excited to see how people tell their own story of kindness, and more importantly the impact their stories will have on others."



"AudPop is thrilled to partner with Kindness and Verizon to crowdsource videos about kindness,” said Paige Williams, Founder & CEO, AudPop. “We know a story well told can change the world, and these 3000 videos will have a major impact on spreading acts of kindness. That's why we do what we do at AudPop. Marrying our video submissions software with a community of 75,000 global, diverse creators allows for great brands and nonprofits to create real change and have impact in the world."



To participate, create a video up to 3 minutes that tells a compelling story about kindness. Your video should display kindness, messages of positivity and the beneficial impact kindness has on humanity. Videos can be narrative or nonfiction storytelling that urges others to bravely display kindness in their everyday lives.

Questions to consider when creating your video:

Why does kindness matter?

What are the unexpected ways kindness shows up in our lives?

How can I inspire others to choose kindness?



The contest closes on October 21. To learn more about rules and eligibility, visit the link here .

A Call For Kindness

The #ACallForKindness campaign inspires kind acts through a multifaceted approach that leverages research, inspires people through art, educates people through kindness experts, and provides opportunities for people to quickly and easily choose kindness, no matter who they are or where they live. Visit verizon.com/kindness to take the kindness pledge and learn how you can choose kindness today.

