Veritext Legal Solutions Receives Hall of Fame Recognition in the New York Law Journal’s Reader Rankings Survey

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces the company has received Hall of Fame recognition in two categories in the 2022 New York Law Journal Best of Survey.



The Best of Survey was developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers in the region and to showcase the top picks in one annual edition. The New York Law Journal is the premier legal journal in the region and serves the legal community of the New York metro area. Companies receiving Hall of Fame recognition have placed in the top three for three or more of the past four years. Veritext was honored as a Hall of Fame recipient in the categories of best court reporter/deposition services provider and best video deposition/production services provider.

“To be voted by the New York legal community as a Hall of Fame recipient is especially meaningful. We are honored to be an integral part of our clients’ litigation process, and we are sincerely thankful to our clients who take the time to vote for us and show their appreciation year after year,” states Tom Esposito, regional vice president, Veritext.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America.

