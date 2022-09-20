CareMetx Announces Addition of Nasir Ali as Chief Product Officer

Bethesda, MD, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMetx, LLC, a leading technology-enabled services company focused on improving patient access to specialty medications, has announced the appointment of Nasir Ali as the Company’s Chief Product Officer. Ali is a growth-oriented product and solution management executive with a track record of providing strategic and tactical leadership across the Healthcare, Lifesciences and Technology sectors.

Most recently serving as Chief Product Officer for Nexthealth Technologies in Denver, Colorado, Ali brings a wealth of leadership experience in the development of innovative and groundbreaking healthcare solutions, as well as scaling platforms to serve the needs of multiple constituents across the complex healthcare ecosystem.

Prior to his pioneering work at Nexthealth Technologies, Ali served in leadership roles at Signify Health, Cognizant (TriZetto), Medtronic Inc., Express Script Inc. and General Electric.

“Nasir is an accomplished professional, innovator and strategist who has an unparalleled understanding of the changing healthcare landscape,” says Jim Rowe, CareMetx CEO.

“We consider ourselves fortunate to have someone like Nasir on board, someone who is eminently qualified to help CareMetx scale and expand the services we’re providing to improve the patient experience with specialty therapies.”

Nasir adds, “I’m thrilled to join Jim and the CareMetx leadership team to help support the next phase of company’s growth. CareMetx plays a critical role in helping patients get timely access to specialty therapies. I look forward to partnering with this team to build the next generation of scalable solutions that support patients”.

About CareMetx

CareMetx, LLC is a leading technology-enabled hub services company facilitating patient access and adherence to specialty medications. Serving pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, CareMetx leverages a digital front-end, proprietary automation, an integrated platform and best-in-industry call center services to promote efficiency in the healthcare ecosystem and remove barriers for patients and providers. CareMetx is committed to delivering compassionate advocacy to patients, decision-making data, and confidence-building insight to manufacturer clients. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, CareMetx serves more than 80 brands. Learn more at caremetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/caremetx-llc.

