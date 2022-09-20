NVIDIA and Deloitte to Bring New Services Built on NVIDIA AI and Omniverse Platforms to the World’s Enterprises

Companies’ Expanded Alliance Will Help Enterprises Worldwide Easily Build and Operate State-of-the-Art AI and Metaverse Services, Including IoT Edge AI, Speech AI, Recommenders, Customer Service Chatbots, Cybersecurity, Digital Twins and More



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC—NVIDIA and Deloitte today announced an expansion of their alliance to help enable enterprises around the world to develop, implement and deploy hybrid-cloud solutions using the NVIDIA AI and NVIDIA Omniverse™ Enterprise platforms.

Through the expanded alliance, Deloitte’s professionals will gain access to both NVIDIA platforms to help clients build and deploy a wide range of AI applications, including edge AI, speech AI, recommender systems, chatbots, cybersecurity, digital twins and more.

The relationship will extend Deloitte’s ability to develop innovative solutions for its clients, including multinational enterprises. NVIDIA’s AI products and technologies combined with Deloitte’s deep AI experience will help clients tackle key business challenges — such as gaining competitive advantage, enhancing customer experiences, optimizing operations and launching innovative businesses in new markets.

“Building on our relationship with NVIDIA, we are bringing together our top talent pool and deep AI experience with the power of NVIDIA AI and Omniverse platforms to help clients accelerate the development of AI-fueled solutions,” said Joe Ucuzoglu, CEO of Deloitte US. “By expanding our collaboration with NVIDIA, we can help enable clients to quickly deliver on the full capabilities of AI to transform their businesses.”

“AI and metaverse technologies are reshaping the foundations of our economy,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA and Deloitte can help enterprises apply AI to create new products and services that reinvent their industries.”

The new hybrid-cloud solutions built on NVIDIA technologies supplement the companies’ strong collaboration. NVIDIA AI hardware and software, including NVIDIA DGX™ systems , are at the heart of the Deloitte Center for AI Computing , a first-of-its-kind center designed to accelerate the development of innovative AI solutions for Deloitte clients.

Additionally, Deloitte’s Unlimited Reality services leverage the Center for AI Computing and NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise platform for 3D design collaboration and virtual world simulation. Deloitte and NVIDIA are also collaborating to create immersive or hybrid replicas of real-world environments and processes to help enterprises optimize operations and intelligent decision making.

New Hybrid-Cloud NVIDIA Applications Serve Broad Industry Use Cases

Since establishing their partnership two years ago, Deloitte and NVIDIA have helped to enable leading enterprises to deploy transformative new applications. These include pioneering work with the U.S. Postal Service to use vision AI to improve delivery efficiency, and modernizing the customer experience for a global food service leader.

The new services will be powered by several NVIDIA products and technologies, including:



NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise platform for building custom 3D pipelines and simulating virtual worlds.

platform for building custom 3D pipelines and simulating virtual worlds. NVIDIA Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine AI microservices along with the NVIDIA Project Tokkio application framework to build, customize and deploy interactive service avatars at scale.

AI microservices along with the NVIDIA Project Tokkio application framework to build, customize and deploy interactive service avatars at scale. NVIDIA AI Enterprise cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software optimized for the development and deployment of AI. It is essential for building production-ready applications on the NVIDIA AI platform and includes global enterprise support to keep AI projects on track.

cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software optimized for the development and deployment of AI. It is essential for building production-ready applications on the NVIDIA AI platform and includes global enterprise support to keep AI projects on track. NVIDIA Riva GPU-accelerated SDK for building speech AI applications that are customizable for each use case and deliver real-time performance.

GPU-accelerated SDK for building speech AI applications that are customizable for each use case and deliver real-time performance. NVIDIA Merlin ™ open-source framework for building high-performing recommender systems at scale.

™ open-source framework for building high-performing recommender systems at scale. NVIDIA Metropolis application framework, set of developer tools and partner ecosystem that bring visual data and AI together to improve operational efficiency and safety across a broad range of industries, including IoT AI devices.

The expanded portfolio of NVIDIA AI and Omniverse services will run in the cloud to provide easy accessibility and scale.



Availability

For more information on the Deloitte and NVIDIA alliance, visit the website or watch the GTC keynote .

