Bank of San Francisco to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 22nd

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of San Francisco (OTCQX: BSFO), a forward-thinking community bank serving businesses, nonprofits and individuals, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Ed Obuchowski; President, Wendy Ross; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Jennifer Corr, Executive Vice President and Commercial Banking Manager; Felix Miranda; and Vice President and Marketing Director, Leslie Katter, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 22, 2022.



DATE: September 22, 2022

TIME: 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3oTs1LK

Bank of San Francisco’s June 30, 2022 Quarter-End Highlights:

Loan growth of 15%, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, from June 30, 2021; PPP loans decreased by $111 million and non-PPP loans increased by $63 million from June 30, 2021

Total deposits grew to $570 million; relationship-based deposits increased by $66 million, or 12%

Quarterly net income of $1,731 thousand, including $482 thousand in PPP loan fees and interest income

Equity increased to $59 million

Book value per common share increased to $28.20

Return on average equity (ROAE) of 11.91% for the three months ended June 30, 2022

Return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.14% for the three months ended June 30, 2022

About Bank of San Francisco

Bank of San Francisco, headquartered in San Francisco, is a progressive community bank that reflects the best of San Francisco and Bay Area culture – flexible, entrepreneurial, and forward-thinking. We are a local bank, with significant ownership by members of the community, serving Bay Area businesses, nonprofits, individuals, and families.

