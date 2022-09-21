Safe-T to Participate in Upcoming Events in Europe with its Enterprise Privacy Solutions

Safe-T’s Enterprise Privacy Solutions Provide Essential Infrastructure, Data Collection and Analytics for Small to Large Businesses

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or the “Company”), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced that as part of its expansion into the European market with over 70 European customers using its solutions to-date and the increasing demand for its products, its sales teams will attend the following events in Europe to further showcase its Enterprise Privacy solutions:

Event Location Date DMEXCO 2022 Expo Cologne, Germany September 21-22, 2022 eCommerce Expo London, United Kingdom September 28-29, 2022

Safe-T’s Enterprise Privacy unit provides online businesses with an infrastructure that enables them to monitor and track user behavior in order to evaluate and optimize their digital marketing channels and performance.

Competitive advantage in the digital marketing and e-commerce sphere is gained through data-driven decisions derived from the collection and analysis of mass amounts of data. Safe-T's Enterprise Privacy unit is a leading enabler of data collection for many enterprises looking to gain competitive advantages through web data in order to improve the quality of their service and increase their revenues.

About Safe-T® Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for both advanced and basic users, ensuring full protection for all personal and digital information.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our advanced and secured proxy network, the world’s fastest, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one of its kind that is comprised of millions of residential exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

Our cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigates attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizational data access, storage, and exchange use cases, from outside the organization or within, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. Our ZoneZero® solutions are available by our reseller, TerraZone Ltd., a global information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

