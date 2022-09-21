Education ERP Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 33.24 Billion by 2027, Globally, at 15.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Education ERP Market ” By Component (Solution, Service), By User Type (Kindergarten, K-12, Higher Education), By Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud), and By Geography.

Education ERP Market size was valued at USD 12.21 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 33.24 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2020 to 2027, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

Various benefits offered by education ERP are cost-effectiveness, enhanced efficiency, and security of data. While innovation and quality of ERP software is a key differentiators among larger players, quality of service and costs remain major attractions for smaller players. The growing requirement for automated business procedures in academic institutions fuels the growth of the Education ERP Market.

Growing demand for video-based learning methods in order to improve the education system, improved performance of the administrative department, and growing need for enhanced connectivity among various investors have been driving the global education ERP market. Furthermore, the increasing trend of adoption of education ERP solutions in the academic sector with high connectivity offerings is fueling the growth of the market.

There are certain restraints and challenges faced which will hinder the overall Education ERP market growth. The Limited level of customization and difficulties in the implementation of ERP with the internal system of the organizations might hamper the overall growth at a global level. Also, the easy availability of new administrative systems is acting as a restraining factor for the education ERP market.

Key Players

The “Global Education ERP Market” study report will provide valuable insight emphasizing the global market. The major players in the market are

SAP AG

Oracle Corporation

Blackbaud, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Jenzabar, Inc.

Ellucian, Inc.

Unit4 N.V

Foradian Technologies Pvt Ltd

Infor, Inc

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Education ERP Market into Component, User Type, Deployment Type, and Geography.

Education ERP Market, by Component Solution Service



Education ERP Market, by User-Type Kindergarten K-12 Higher Education



Education ERP Market, by Deployment Type On-premise Cloud



Education ERP Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



