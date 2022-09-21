Apache Corporation (APA) Alert: Shareholder Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; Should Management be Held Accountable for Shareholder Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) (“Apache”) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Apache shares since/before September 7, 2016

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/apache-corporation-class-action-apa

Last year a class action complaint was filed against Apache. The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (2) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (3) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of Apache’s operations in the Permian Basin; and (4) as a result, Apache’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Recently, U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison of the Southern District of Texas denied the defendant’s motion to dismiss a shareholder class action lawsuit.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Apache holding shares before September 7, 2016, you may have standing to hold Apache from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker

