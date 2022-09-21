The CanadianSME small business magazine is delighted to announce the Small Business Summit 2022 in association with eBay Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CanadianSME Small Business Summit is back for its third year and is bigger than ever! In partnership with eBay Canada, exclusive banking partner Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and shipping partner UPS, the Summit will take place on October 26th, 2022, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The Small Business Summit is a unique event that brings together small and medium-sized businesses across Canada for a day of learning, networking, and celebrating entrepreneurship. As part of this year's theme, "Embracing digital disruption," the summit will explore how businesses can embrace digital disruption to drive growth and success.

“At eBay Canada, powering small business by helping Canadian sellers access a global marketplace of over 139 million buyers is at the heart of what we do,” said Rob Bigler, general manager of eBay Canada. “We look forward to showcasing the ingenuity, determination, and innovativeness of Canadian entrepreneurs and helping them find new ways to bring Canadian business worldwide, at the Small Business Summit.”

The one-day conference will be held on October 26th, 2022, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Attendees can expect to hear from keynote speakers, participate in panel discussions, and network with other like-minded entrepreneurs. This is a rare opportunity for small business owners to get together and share their experiences, ideas and advice.

“For entrepreneurs, starting a business is often one of the biggest and most exciting things they've ever done. That's why I feel a passion for helping small businesses grow," states Paul Gaspar, UPS Canada small business director. "UPS has the tools small businesses need to take care of the small stuff-shipping, fulfillment, etc.-so they can find more time to focus on their big ideas. We're proud to support small businesses across Canada and help them be unstoppable."

We at CanadianSME believe in recognizing the efforts of small business owners. Through this annual summit, we wish to provide such entrepreneurs with a platform where they can meet like-minded individuals, share their experiences, and learn from one another.

“Bell is proud to continue our support for small business as a sponsor of Small Business Summit 2022, which brings together businesses across Canada for an exceptional day of innovation, inspiration and engagement. As your business continues to embrace digital transformation, it’s more important than ever to ensure you have a network you can count on. As the provider of Canada’s best networks – pure fibre Internet and 5G - you can count on Bell to connect your small business to your customers, suppliers and the world.”

CanadianSME is grateful to all the sponsors, participants, experts, volunteers, and business owners who have come together to support the success of this small business summit. This Summit is sponsored by our presenting partner, eBay; our exclusive banking partner, RBC; our exclusive shipping partner, UPS; our accounting software partner, Xero; and our bronze partner, Peninsula.

"We're excited to partner with CanadianSME for the Small Business Summit," says Faye Pang, Canadian Country Manager at Xero. "As cloud-based accounting software that powers 3.3 million subscribers around the world, Xero is excited about this year's 'Embracing Digital Disruption' theme. We've seen firsthand that having access to the right digital tools and real-time numbers improves a small business' resiliency during tough times. Xero is thrilled to be working with CanadianSME to drive digital within Canada's small business economy."

The CanadianSME Small Business Summit will welcome numerous experts to sit on an esteemed panel to conduct a meaningful discussion on various topics. Some topics we will cover include digital disruption in a post-COVID world; entrepreneurship resilience; cloud and technology that can transform your small business; digital transformation for SMEs; and black entrepreneurship.

“The 2022 RBC Small Business poll found that new technologies and digital solutions are allowing Canadians to more quickly and easily start small businesses, with 42% of current and aspiring entrepreneurs reporting that digital solutions reduce the effort required for administration and back-office aspects of running a business,” says Karen Svendsen, Senior Director Small Business Client Strategy, RBC. “That’s why the theme of this year’s Summit - ‘Embracing Digital Disruption’ - is so critical, and we hope these engaging conversations will deliver great insights and inspirations to help business owners start, manage, and grow their enterprises into 2022 and beyond."

At CanadianSME’s Small Business Summit, we welcome everyone from small business leaders, owners, CEOs, business consultants, finance, and HR managers to IT decision-makers from small and medium enterprises. The summit will help you discover the latest trends and get actionable advice and tips from the industry’s top experts. You’ll also have the opportunity to network with other small business owners and learn about their challenges and successes.

If you are a small business owner, this is an event you do not want to miss. Register today. We look forward to seeing you at the summit!

CanadianSME signifies the empowerment of Canadian SMEs and aims to pursue this mission with the launch of CanadianSME Business Magazine to equip SMEs with expert knowledge and insights from industry leaders.

CanadianSME provides the perfect platform to position and promote your brand through our conferences and online and social presence.

For more information, visit https://www.canadiansme.ca/

