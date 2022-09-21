Yamaha Pledges $500K, Urges All to Get Outdoors on September 24

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, is encouraging people to get outside and enjoy the outdoors on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in honor of National Public Lands Day and National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHF Day). In recognition of these events, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) is renewing its annual pledge to commit $500,000 to organizations supporting access to land for outdoor recreation and encouraging applications for grants before the next quarterly deadline on September 30.



National Public Lands Day invites volunteers nationwide to help restore and preserve public lands – from national parks to local urban green spaces – directly aligning with Yamaha OAI’s goal of protecting public lands for outdoor recreation. To date, the Yamaha OAI program has contributed over $5 million in funding and equipment across more than 425 projects in the last 14 years to assist outdoor recreationists working to protect and improve access to public land and educate everyone on safe, sustainable recreational use. Yamaha OAI has proven to be the industry’s most reliable partner and a significant resource for those who depend on access to public land for work and play.

Additionally, on September 24, National Hunting and Fishing Day is celebrating its 50th anniversary. NHF Day events are organized each year by Wonders of Wildlife to spread awareness of the conservation and economic benefits, as well as traditions and values of hunting and fishing. Yamaha OAI is a founding partner of Wonders of Wildlife’s Live It! program and a supporter of its efforts to expand NHF Day events across the country. These events play a significant role in expanding awareness of the issues facing public access and outdoor recreation, and the Live It! program supports local conservation groups wanting to host or enhance NHF Day events, but are limited in their resources.

Since access to public land is best protected by visitors’ responsible and sustainable practices, Yamaha OAI partners with Recreate Responsibly Coalition (RRC) on a variety of activities, including signage for land managers to educate visitors on appropriate, responsible use of trails and riding areas. Those interested in applying for the signs can simply complete a form at the following link: Yamaha OAI / RRC Responsible Use Signage Request.

“Last year we made a commitment to grant half a million dollars to outdoor projects, and we’re proud to say we exceeded that goal,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports marketing manager. “Our lives are rooted in the outdoors and Yamaha’s direct and significant financial support of Wonders of Wildlife, Recreate Responsibly, and so many other outdoor organizations help make recreation on public lands possible. In celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day and National Public Lands Day, we’re excited to renew our annual commitment to make a minimum of $500,000 available in 2022 to organizations who help create opportunities for outdoor recreation.”

The Yamaha OAI program encourages riding clubs, land stewardship associations, and public land managers to work together with Yamaha dealers to identify projects and apply for support. Yamaha OAI is a one-stop resource for outdoor organizations seeking support for their next project. Visit YamahaOAI.com for application details, or examples of some typical projects the program supports for inspiration.

The application deadline for consideration in the third quarter of the 2022 funding cycle is September 30, 2022. Submission guidelines and an application for a Yamaha OAI grant are available at YamahaOAI.com. Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors or search any of the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #YamahaOAI #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #AssembledInUSA

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the Powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $5 million contributed to 425 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied agricultural organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams, and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding clubs and associations, national, state, and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

Updated guidelines, an application form, information, and news about the Outdoor Access Initiative are available at YamahaOAI.com . For specific questions about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, call the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com , or write to:

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

