UPDATE -- Petroleum Services Association of Canada to Make Major Announcement

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
What
Gurpreet Lail, President and CEO of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada, will announce exciting changes to the trade association’s purpose, brand and the future of Canada’s energy services, supply, and manufacturing sector.
When
Friday, September 23, 2022 at 9am MST
Location
Calgary Petroleum Club, Cardium Room
319 5 Ave SW
Calgary, AB T2P 0L5
Participants
- Gurpreet Lail, President and CEO, Petroleum Services Association of Canada
- Dave McHattie, Board Vice Chair, Petroleum Services Association of Canada
Teleconference information: N/A this is an in-person event
Media inquiries
Amanda LeBlanc
aleblanc@psac.ca
403-850-8068
Manager, Communications and Stakeholder Relations
PSAC is a national trade organization representing Canada’s energy services, supply and manufacturing sectors on behalf of our member companies and the over 400,000 sector workers across the country. We are the energy sector’s innovators and solution-finders. We work together to make the world a better place by unlocking Canadian energy to reduce energy poverty and assure energy security.