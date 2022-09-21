UPDATE -- Petroleum Services Association of Canada to Make Major Announcement

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What

Gurpreet Lail, President and CEO of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada, will announce exciting changes to the trade association’s purpose, brand and the future of Canada’s energy services, supply, and manufacturing sector.

When

Friday, September 23, 2022 at 9am MST

Location

Calgary Petroleum Club, Cardium Room

319 5 Ave SW

Calgary, AB T2P 0L5

Participants

Gurpreet Lail, President and CEO, Petroleum Services Association of Canada

Dave McHattie, Board Vice Chair, Petroleum Services Association of Canada

Teleconference information: N/A this is an in-person event

Media inquiries

Amanda LeBlanc

aleblanc@psac.ca

403-850-8068

Manager, Communications and Stakeholder Relations

PSAC is a national trade organization representing Canada’s energy services, supply and manufacturing sectors on behalf of our member companies and the over 400,000 sector workers across the country. We are the energy sector’s innovators and solution-finders. We work together to make the world a better place by unlocking Canadian energy to reduce energy poverty and assure energy security.