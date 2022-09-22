The Worldwide Alternative Lending Platform Industry is Expected to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alternative Lending Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Solution (Loan Origination, Lending Analytics, Loan Servicing), by Service, by Deployment, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global alternative lending platform market size is expected to reach USD 14.47 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing integration of technology in the financial sector worldwide is anticipated to drive the growth. The strong emphasis by market players on offering enhanced lending solutions to revolutionize the financing ecosystem also bodes well for the development of the industry.



In June 2022, HES FinTech, a loan management platform provider, based in Lithuania, collaborated with Nordigen, a transaction analytics platform based in Latvia. This partnership was aimed to revitalize the lending ecosystem in the European markets by delivering integrated and seamless solutions for end-to-end digital lending. They are focused on a technologically advanced approach to making the lending sector more accessible by eliminating the hassle of traveling to offices and signing documents.



Industry incumbents across the globe are focused on customer acquisition by providing attractive products. For instance, in December 2021, Kabbage from American Express launched Kabbage FundingTM, providing flexible lines of credit between USD 1,000 and USD 150,000 to qualified small businesses. Small businesses may apply for loans in minutes with Kabbage Funding to get working capital available around the clock to help them manage their cash flow.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to play a vital role in driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. Although the outbreak took a toll on the lending market, the need for credit, on the other hand, increased as many individuals suffered financial losses. This created unique opportunities for alternative lenders to cater to the vast credit requirement globally.



Alternative Lending Platform Market Report Highlights

The lending analytics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The rising prevalence of alternative lending increased the need to track and analyze loan data points which thereby created the need for lending analytics

The managed services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The rising adoption of technology and rapidly changing industry trends are expected to increase the demand for managed services

The cloud segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as the cloud-based deployment model aids in reducing operational costs and increases efficiency

The peer-to-peer lending segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. The increased utilization of internet applications and smartphones is expected to create growth opportunities for the segment growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The rapid technological developments and acceptance of algorithm-based modern credit solutions that can match borrowers with a best-suited lender offered by companies such as Wechat and Lendingkart in China, India, and Japan are the primary factor boosting the growth

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Alternative Lending Platform Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Alternative Lending Platform Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Alternative Lending Platform Market - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Rising Adoption Of Digital Channels To Improve The Customer Experience

3.4.1.2 Rising Adoption Of Machine Learning, Blockchain, And AI-Based Alternative Lending Platforms And Solutions

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Security and data privacy concerns

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Alternative Lending Platform Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Alternative Lending Platform Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Investment Landscape Analysis

4.1 Key Investor Dashboard

4.2 Investor Vision & Goal Analysis

4.3 Investment Highlights

4.3.1 Top VC investors

4.3.2 Top deals of 2021

4.3.3 Most well-funded company

4.4 Investor Strategies



Chapter 5 FinTech Industry Highlights

5.1 FinTech Ecosystem Overview

5.2 FinTech Services Overview

5.3 Total FinTech Investment, 2017 - 2021 (USD Billion)

5.4 FinTech Regulatory Outlook

5.5 FinTech Company Analysis - GVR DashBoard (Top 50 companies)



Chapter 6 Alternative Lending Platform Solution Outlook

6.1 Alternative Lending Platform Market Share By Solution, 2021

6.2 Loan Origination

6.2.1 Loan origination alternative lending platform market, 2017 - 2030

6.3 Loan Servicing

6.3.1 Loan servicing alternative lending platform market, 2017 - 2030

6.4 Lending Analytics

6.4.1 Lending analytics alternative lending platform market, 2017 - 2030

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Others alternative lending platform market, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 7 Alternative Lending Platform Service Outlook

7.1 Alternative Lending Platform Market Share By Service, 2021

7.2 Integration & Deployment

7.2.1 Integration & deployment alternative lending platform market, 2017 - 2030

7.3 Support & Maintenance

7.3.1 Support & maintenance alternative lending platform market, 2017 - 2030

7.4 Training & Consulting

7.4.1 Training & consulting alternative lending platform market, 2017 - 2030

7.5 Managed Services

7.5.1 Managed services alternative lending platform market, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 8 Alternative Lending Platform Deployment Outlook

8.1 Alternative Lending Platform Market Share By Deployment, 2021

8.2 On-Premise

8.2.1 On-premise alternative lending platform market, 2017 - 2030

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Cloud alternative lending platform market, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 9 Alternative Lending Platform End-Use Outlook

9.1 Alternative Lending Platform Market Share By End-Use, 2021

9.2 Crowdfunding

9.2.1 Alternative lending platform market in crowdfunding, 2017 - 2030

9.3 Peer-to-Peer Lending

9.3.1 Alternative lending platform market in peer-to-peer lending, 2017



Chapter 10 Alternative Lending Platform Regional Outlook



Chapter 11 Competitive Analysis

11.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

11.2 Company Categorization

11.3 Vendor Landscape

11.3.1 Key company market share analysis, 2021

11.4 Company Analysis Tools

11.4.1 Company market position analysis

11.4.2 Competitive dashboard analysis



Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Funding Circle

12.1.1 Company overview

12.1.2 Financial performance

12.1.3 Product benchmarking

12.1.4 Strategic initiatives

12.2 On Deck Capital

12.2.1 Company overview

12.2.2 Financial performance

12.2.3 Product benchmarking

12.2.4 Strategic initiatives

12.3 Kabbage

12.3.1 Company overview

12.3.2 Financial performance

12.3.3 Product benchmarking

12.3.4 Strategic initiatives

12.4 Social Finance, Inc.

12.4.1 Company overview

12.4.2 Financial performance

12.4.3 Product benchmarking

12.4.4 Strategic initiatives

12.5 Prosper Funding LLC

12.5.1 Company overview

12.5.2 Financial performance

12.5.3 Product benchmarking

12.5.4 Strategic initiatives

12.6 Avant, LLC

12.6.1 Company overview

12.6.2 Financial performance

12.6.3 Product benchmarking

12.6.4 Strategic initiatives

12.7 Zopa Bank Limited

12.7.1 Company overview

12.7.2 Financial performance

12.7.3 Product benchmarking

12.7.4 Strategic initiatives

12.8 LendingClub Bank

12.8.1 Company overview

12.8.2 Financial performance

12.8.3 Product benchmarking

12.8.4 Strategic initiatives

12.9 Upstart Network, Inc.

12.9.1 Company overview

12.9.2 Financial performance

12.9.3 Product benchmarking

12.9.4 Strategic initiatives

12.10 CommonBond, Inc.

12.10.1 Company overview

12.10.2 Financial performance

12.10.3 Product benchmarking

12.10.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfniuj

Attachment