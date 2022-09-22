Aurora Mobile’s JPush Solution Empowers CFMOTO to Optimize User Reach and Engagement

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Zhejiang CFMOTO Power Co., Ltd. (603129.SS) (“CFMOTO”), a leading manufacturer of motorcycles and powersports vehicles, to help optimize user reach and engagement with its intelligent push notification solution JPush.



In the new consumer era, consumer brands have been developing and completing their own ecosystem to not only provide quality products and services to users, but also leverage effective communication tools and channels to enhance user engagement and stickiness and unlock long-term user value. With JPush Solution, Aurora Mobile will help CFMOTO implement accurate, personalized, and intelligent user reach and engagement capabilities fully catering to users’ needs in products and social experience.

JPush helps brands improve user experience with accurate, stable, and timely push messaging solutions.

CFMOTO App serves as an intelligent mobile service platform to connect CFMOTO’s users and vehicles, which integrates a series of functions such as driver and vehicle connection, user interaction, customer services, and membership services. It is designed to provide high-quality online customer services across the full customer cycle. One of the most favored services by CFMOTO’s motorcycle drivers is the real-time fault warning. For example, in the static or moving state, abnormal vibrations generated by a motorcycle will be monitored and a warning will be sent to the driver in real-time. Simultaneously, customer service staff will be notified by the system to further check with the driver about potential emergency rescue.

JPush fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp and WinPhone, and is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS. As such, JPush ensures CFMOTO’s motorcycle drivers not to miss any safety-related message. In addition, JPush rapidly integrates SDK notifications in 3 minutes and delivers notifications within milliseconds, protecting CFMOTO’s user safety in a timely manner.

Concerning CFMOTO App’s large global user base, JPush provides stable and reliable push notification services. During the development phase, JPush undertook six major tests, including tests for no-load traffic, no-load power consumption, online reliability, concurrency capability, service stability, and network robustness, and its architecture has been proven to be able to support tens of billions of daily visits. Therefore, JPush empowers CFMOTO with effective, accurate and personalized push notification solutions to deliver a stable and comfortable interaction experience to its users.

JPush digs deeper into unlocking user value through multimedia user engagement.

In order to help CFMOTO improve its app open rates and user stickiness, JPush provides various message templates in different types and formats, including 9 message types such as customized message, rich media message, in-app reminder, short-video message and fence message, and diversified formats such as notification bar, large text, large picture, notification drawer, full-screen notification, feed, pop-up and customized formats.

These built-in templates can be quickly and flexibly applied in different messaging scenarios in CFMOTO App, including marketing event-related messaging, to enhance user interest. For example, messages combining texts with pictures or short videos about motorcycle driver events or new motorcycle test drives are more attractive than pure text messages, and fence messages help motorcycle drivers easily find CFMOTO’s stores or motorcycle inns.

Behind JPush’s strong service capabilities is Aurora Mobile’s commitment to helping enterprises to establish a smart and close connection with their customers and become the most valuable enterprise service provider. Going forward, the Company will continue to explore new opportunities in the customer engagement field with new products, services, and technologies, helping enterprises carry out multiple-channel intelligent user reach and engagement at low costs and high efficiency.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

