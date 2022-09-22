Royal Invest signs an agreement to finance its new mining plants in Tunisia with Elite Capital & Co. Limited

TUNIS, Tunisia, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Temim Chaibi, CEO of Royal Invest, announced today that Royal Invest s.a.r.l. – Tunisia – has signed a Finance Agreement with Elite Capital & Co. Limited – United Kingdom – to finance its new mining plants.







“Yesterday, Royal Invest signed an agreement to finance its new plants with Elite Capital & Co. Limited, a leading Financial UK company, after negotiations since May 2022 which culminated in this extraordinary event where the agreement was signed at the Tunisia Export Promotion Centre - CEPEX Headquarters,” Mr. Temim Chaibi said.

The signing ceremony of the agreement was attended by political and business leaders, including Marwa Mejdoub - Trade and Investment Adviser - Energy and Infrastructure Lead, representing His Majesty's Ambassador, Her Excellency Ms. Helen Winterton; Nejia Gharbi - Director General of Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations - CDC (representing 20% equity contribution from the Tunisian Government); Mohamed Ben Neji - Director of Marketing and Communications of CDC; Sofiene Rekik - Commercial Director of Banque Nationale Agricole; Mourad Ben Hassine - President and CEO of Tunisia Export Promotion Centre - CEPEX.

“Royal Gypse” Gypsum Mine (Royal Invest, s.a.r.l - ROI) is the most respected gypsum mine in the Republic of Tunisia since 2007. ROI Gypsum Mine has delivered top-quality gypsum to its customers. ROI is dedicated to producing the best Gypsum in the Middle East and North Africa.





Mr. George Matharu, President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, added, “We would like to thank the UK Embassy in Tunisia for supporting our efforts, and our lawyers Barrister Issam Belhaj and Barrister Akram Zribi for making a success of the entire visit to Tunisia.”

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

Mr. Temim Chaibi concluded his statement by saying, “I would like to thank all of my business colleagues and personal friends that have supported our project over many years to reach this fantastic conclusion."

Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –

Elite Capital & Co. Limited

33 St. James Square

London, SW1Y4JS

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060

SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21

LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26

Website: ec.uk.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ea4c8da-a596-401a-87e1-8df3b32047f7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee8a6a2c-6b91-4652-8e1a-4cbe0ea8d277