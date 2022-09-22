Xos Expands Offering of Xos Energy Solutions with Mobile Chargers; Secures Purchase Order from Morgan Services, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading technology company that provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced a new offering to Xos Energy Solutions™, its business unit focused on comprehensive infrastructure and consulting services: a suite of Xos DC Fast Chargers that are compatible with both passenger and commercial electric vehicles, enabling a wide range of applications.

The five chargers include: a 30kW portable EV charger, a 30kW wall-mount EV charger, a 60kW EV charger, a 150kW EV charger, and a 300kW EV charger. For fleet owners and operators, the chargers can be monitored through the Xosphere™ fleet management platform, enabling operators to remotely observe and maintain charging profiles and schedules to optimize total cost of ownership. Learn more about Xos DC Fast Chargers in this video: https://youtu.be/UaxAFVgcU9M

Charger Connectivity Connector Type Features Dimensions 30kW EV Wall Mount Charger 3G/4G/WiFi/ Ethernet CCS1 10” Touchscreen, 16 ft. or 24 ft. Cable Length 28” x 24” x 9.8”



30kW EV Portable Charger 3G/4G/WiFi/ Ethernet CCS1 10” Touchscreen, 16 ft. or 24 ft. Cable Length 28” x 24” x 9.8” 60kW EV Charger 3G/4G/WiFi/ Ethernet CCS1 10” Touchscreen, 16 ft. or 24 ft. Cable Length 215” x 31.5” x 64”



150kW EV Charger 3G/4G/WiFi/ Ethernet CCS1 10” Touchscreen, 16 ft. Cable Length 215” x 31.5” x 64” 300kW Liquid Cooling EV Charger 3G/4G/WiFi/ Ethernet CCS1 10” Touchscreen, 16 ft. Cable Length 215” x 31.5” x 64”





“The availability, portability, and convenience of the Xos DC Fast Chargers makes them the perfect solution to fit any electric fleet’s needs,” said Kyle Garvin, Director of Sales for Xos Energy Solutions™. “We’re committed to providing our fleet customers with the best charging solutions and fleet management tools so they can keep uptime high and continue seeing greater savings on total cost of ownership.”

Additionally, Xos has secured a purchase order from Morgan Services, Inc., a Chicago-based linen and uniform rental services provider, for nine Xos DC Fast Chargers. Morgan Services is a family-owned company that has been in business for over 130 years. The nine chargers will be installed in Morgan Services locations in Los Angeles.

Xos DC Fast Chargers will be offered as part of Xos Energy Solutions™ alongside the Xos Hub™ mobile charging station and Xos Serve, an on-demand infrastructure-as-a-service platform that includes site evaluations, energy storage development and installation, and energy consulting services.

Xos Chargers are now available. For more information or to place a purchase order, please contact sales@xostrucks.com .

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, fleet services provider, and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and the tools to adopt them. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of up to 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Xos, Inc.’s (“Xos”) expected product deliveries. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) Xos’ ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) cost increases and supply chain shortages in the components needed for the production of Xos’ vehicle chassis and battery system, (iii) changes in the industries in which Xos operates, (iv) changes in laws and regulations affecting Xos’ business, (v) Xos’ ability to retain key personnel and hire additional personnel, (vi) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive electric vehicle industry and (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Xos. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Xos’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 30, 2022 and Xos’ other filings with the SEC copies of which may be obtained by visiting Xos’ Investors Relations website at https://investors.xostrucks.com/ or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Xos assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Xos does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.