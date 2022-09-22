OTC Markets Group Welcomes Arianne Phosphate Inc to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Arianne Phosphate Inc (TSX-V: DAN; OTCQX: DRRSF), a Canadian mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Arianne Phosphate Inc upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Arianne Phosphate Inc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “DRRSF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“The importance of our Lac à Paul phosphate deposit has grown significantly as concerns surrounding food inflation and security take center stage,” said Brian Ostroff, President of Arianne Phosphate. “Graduating to the OTCQX will allow for greater liquidity and awareness of our Company on the part of investors seeking ways to participate in our growth. Further, the ability to use our rare form of phosphate in emerging LFP battery technology has increased interest in Arianne on the part of many investors, including those residing in the United States and, the OTCQX platform will provide easier access to investment in our Company.”

Troutman Pepper acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Arianne Phosphate Inc

Arianne Phosphate Inc. was founded in 1997 and is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposit located north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. The deposit will produce a high quality igneous apatite [phosphate] concentrate grading above 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants, allowing for use in both agricultural and battery applications.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

