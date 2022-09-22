OTC Markets Group Welcomes Norse Atlantic Airways to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Norse Atlantic Airways (Oslo Bors: NORSE; OTCQX: NRSAF), a new long-haul airline offering affordable flights on transatlantic routes, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Norse Atlantic Airways upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Norse Atlantic Airways begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “NRSAF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are very pleased to have begun trading on the OTCQX Market. This will allow both large and small US investors to more easily trade in Norse Atlantic Airways and be part of our journey to democratize long haul transatlantic travel by offering affordable fares and high quality on board experience. The company is now operating a full summer schedule from four US gateways to Norway, the United Kingdom and Germany. Operations from the US to Paris will be announced soon,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways.

Arctic Securities acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways is a new airline that offers affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. The company was founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021. Norse has a fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners that will serve destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Oslo, London, Berlin and Paris. The company's first flight took off from Oslo to New York on June 14, 2022.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contacts:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Norse Atlantic Airways, media@flynorse.com

Norse Atlantic Airways Investor relations, investor.relations@flynorse.com