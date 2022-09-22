Lippert Exceeds Annual Risk Reduction Target & Demonstrates Commitment to Safety with VelocityEHS Industrial Ergonomics

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in enterprise EHS & ESG software solutions, is proud to announce the ergonomics program success achieved by Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert™), a manufacturer and supplier of a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) in the recreation and transportation product markets. In 2021, during an ongoing global pandemic, Lippert set an annual target to reduce threats associated with high-risk jobs by 20 percent. Through the implementation of VelocityEHS Industrial Ergonomics, Lippert exceeded their 20 percent target and has seen an annual risk score reduction of nearly 50 percent.



With over 14,000 team members working in more than 90 manufacturing and distribution facilities globally, Lippert runs world-class operations driven by a culture of caring. In 2021, the company implemented VelocityEHS Industrial Ergonomics at over 40 North America locations as part of an organization-wide commitment to increasing employee safety and engagement. Through its powerful AI-driven technology and highly effective ActiveEHS® approach, VelocityEHS helped Lippert exceed its annual risk score reduction goal and fullfill its commitment to the health and safety of all team members.

“At Lippert, we live by our Core Values—one of which is ‘Caring About People,’” said Erick Click, Vice President EHS at Lippert. “Our team is the heartbeat of our business, and as an organization we’ve prioritized their continued health and safety. VelocityEHS has been a critical partner in the proactive measures taken to systematically improve our safety culture. We are proud of our results and will continue to demonstrate our commitment to our team and their families.”

Part of the innovative VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company’s all-in-one advanced Industrial Ergonomics solution combines online training, smart assessment tools and powerful program management features to seamlessly deploy, monitor, and manage the industrial ergonomics process across one, hundreds or even thousands of locations. The system’s sensorless motion-capture technology allows users to perform real-time risk assessments with video taken on any mobile device, analyzing jobs faster and more accurately than any other method. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, VelocityEHS helps companies drive more effective processes and keep employees safe so that every team member can produce outstanding results.

“Data shows that when ergonomics is done right, companies see significant results in improved employee well-being and enhanced business performance,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Establishing a formal ergonomics process is the best way to achieve that, and leveraging technology enables you to provide consistent training, a common method, tools, and metrics across your organization. That’s why more businesses of all sizes across every industry look to VelocityEHS to help them push the process upstream to reduce musculoskeletal disorder risk and achieve new levels of worker engagement and safety performance.”

With over 19,000 customers and more than 10 million users worldwide, more businesses trust VelocityEHS and its suite of ESG and EHS management software solutions to safeguard employees, manage risk and meet their complex compliance obligations than any other industry software provider. For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

To learn more about Lippert and its ongoing commitment to worker safety to deliver highly engineered products and customized solutions, visit www.lci1.com.

About Lippert Components, Inc.

With over 90 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, Lippert™ is a leading, global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered products and customized solutions dedicated to shaping, growing, and bettering the RV, marine, automotive, commercial vehicle, and building products industries, and their adjacent markets. Lippert also serves a broad array of aftermarket segments, supplying best-in-class products designed to enhance recreational pursuits, both on the road and on the water. From powerful towing technology and automated RV leveling systems, to boating furniture and one-of-a-kind shade solutions — Lippert combines strategic manufacturing capabilities with the power of our winning team culture to deliver unrivaled Customer Service, award-winning Innovation, and premium Products to every industry and person we serve.

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold-standard for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), delivering best-in-class capabilities for materiality assessments, safety, industrial ergonomics, control of work, health, operational risk, and environmental compliance. The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2022 Carbon Management and 2021 EHS Green Quadrant Analyses—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Brad Harbaugh

312.881.2588

bharbaugh@ehs.com