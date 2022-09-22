Alation and Fivetran Announce Strategic Partnership for the Modern Data Stack

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , today announced a strategic partnership with Fivetran , the global leader in modern data integration, that enables joint customers to find and understand the full context of their data in the modern data stack. The partnership, powered by the new Fivetran Metadata API , unifies governed, trusted data from sources across an organization in one single view. As a result, data visibility increases and drives higher-quality data pipelines and better decision-making.



Alation and Fivetran are key elements of the modern data stack and support numerous joint customers, including Cimpress, Cisco, DocuSign, Genius Sports, Nielsen, Procore, Salesforce, and Slice. The strategic partnership provides shared customers with visibility into enterprise data as it moves through Fivetran-managed pipelines. Fivetran enables data and analytics teams to securely and easily move data from operational systems to analytics platforms. Alation enhances visibility into the data to speed pipeline development, ensuring users understand the wealth of information available and can derive insights from it. Together, the partnership merges data governance and data intelligence capabilities, improving data pipeline creation and informing business decisions.

“Alation is foundational for driving digital transformation. Our platform enables data and analytics teams to capture and understand the full breadth of their data, resulting in improved operational efficiencies and delivering more value to customers," said Raj Gossain , Chief Product Officer at Alation. “The partnership with Fivetran enhances Alation’s lineage graph, providing deep insight into data pipelines spanning operational data stores, data lakes and warehouses, and business intelligence tools. Now, users can easily unlock reliable and relevant data while also allowing teams to understand what data is available in the pipeline.”

This partnership is driven by the need to enable users across an organization to find and use trusted, governed data to make informed, data-driven decisions. The modern enterprise relies on data intelligence and data integration solutions to provide access to valuable insights that feed critical business outcomes. Alation and Fivetran’s partnership simplifies data consolidation and pipeline creation, while aggregating governed, reliable data so organizations can get the most value from their data.

“Fivetran and Alation together enhance an organization’s visibility and effectiveness of data,” said Meera Viswanathan , Sr. Product Manager for Fivetran’s data governance capabilities. “Users of both solutions can accelerate data movement with a single pane view of data governance. Jointly, Fivetran and Alation ensure end users of data have high-quality and trusted data to drive decision-making.”

