Texas home builders see market and home prices “peak”

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas new home sales and prices have hit their peak as increasing inventory causes home builders to list more homes for sale in the MLS, according to Ben Caballero, the nation’s top-ranked real estate agent and CEO of HomesUSA.com.



According to the newest HomesUSA.com New Home Sales report for last month, the 3-month moving average of new home sales for Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio fell in August to 3,667 versus 3,724 in July. Active listings in the local MLSs of Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio – which measures the inventory of new homes – jumped to 22,073 in August, up from 18,950 in July – an increase of over 77% in the last 90 days.

“New home sales peaked in May, while their average sales price appears to be peaking now,” said Caballero. “While inventory continues to increase, its pace has slowed and the August supply is five months, down from six months in July,” he added.

“Builders are resisting downward pressure on prices by increasing Realtor bonuses and commissions,” Caballero noted. “The wave of cancelations was related to higher interest rates and does not appear to be a factor for now. However, this could change if interest rates increase again,” he said.

The HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index shows the new home sales pace quickened for the fifth straight month as the 3-month moving average for Days on Market was 50.87 days in August, down from 51.19 days in July.

The HomesUSA.com August 2022 Texas new homes report uses data from the REALTOR Associations of Austin, North Texas, Houston, and San Antonio.

The average new home prices in Texas increased last month, posting higher average prices in Austin and Houston, but prices were lower in Dallas-Ft. Worth and San Antonio. Overall, the 3-month moving average statewide of new home sale prices in August was a record $472,129 versus $469,683 in July.

The average new home price set a record high Houston at $426,115 versus July’s $424,398. The 3-month moving average of new home prices also was higher in Austin: $555,927 versus July’s $546,978. And Dallas-Ft. Worth was down to $512,934 versus July’s $513,727, with San Antonio posting a slightly lower average price of $406,099 versus July’s $407,028.



As Caballero noted, statewide pending new home sales increased last month. In August, the 3-month average of pending new home sales statewide was 4,308 versus 4,240 in July. Three of the four major new home markets in Texas – Dallas-Ft. Worth, Austin, and San Antonio – reported an increase in pending sales last month. Only Houston reported a slight drop in pending sales in August to 1,566 from 1,607 in July.

The HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report and New Home Sales Index are being shared in advance of the Commerce Department’s release of its nationwide New Residential Sales Report for July, set for Tuesday, September 27 at 10:00 am Eastern.

The HomesUSA.com monthly report includes 3-month and 12-month moving averages for six essential market data, including Days on Market, sales volume, sales prices, a sales-to-list price ratio, pending sales, and active listings. Caballero explained the 3-month moving average indices track market seasonality, while the 12-month moving average removes the seasonality and tracks the longer trend.

Days on Market – New Homes in Texas (Exclusive Data)

The HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index showed the 3-month moving average of Days on Market declined statewide and in two of the four major new home markets in August. Houston’s DOM was 59.41 days versus 60.05 days in July. In San Antonio, the DOM was 55.31 days versus 56.46 days in July. In Austin, the DOM increased to 27.90 days versus 25.76 days in July. Dallas-Ft. Worth’s DOM also increased to 50.54 days from 50.32 days in July. (See Chart 1: Texas New Homes Days on Market)

Texas New Home Sales Data

Based on all available local MLS data, total new home sales in Texas were lower statewide and in two of the four major new home markets last month, according to the 3-month moving average. In Houston, August’s total sales were 1,442 versus 1,514 in July. Dallas-Ft. Worth new home sales also decreased to 1,149 versus 1,180 in July. In San Antonio, new home sales increased to 470 from 454 in July. In Austin, August sales totaled 605 versus 576 in July. (See Chart 2: Texas New Home Sales)

Texas New Home Prices

The average price of new homes in Texas shows higher prices statewide and in two of the four major new home markets last month. Houston's average new home price was higher in August at $426,115 versus $424,398 in July. Austin's 3-month moving average price also rose in August to $555,927 from $546,978 in July. Dallas-Ft. Worth reported its 3-month moving average price for new homes was lower in August at $512,934 versus $513,727 in July. In San Antonio, the average new home price also decreased in August at $406,099 versus $407,028 in July. (See Chart 3: Texas New Home Prices)

Texas Sales-to-List Price Ratio

New home sales statewide and in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio still hover near 100 percent of the asking price and in two markets, exceeded it. Statewide, the 3-month moving average of the sales-to-list price ratio in August was 99.615 versus 99.899 percent in July. Dallas-Ft. Worth’s ratio was 100.230 versus 100.605 percent in July. In Houston, the ratio was 98.759 versus 99.018 in July. In Austin, the sales-to-price ratio in August was 100.489 versus 100.774 percent in July. San Antonio's ratio in August was 99.608 versus 99.888 in July. (See Chart 4: Texas Sales-to-List Price Ratio)

Texas Pending New Homes Sales Data

Based on local MLS data, pending new home sales rose statewide and in three of the four Texas major new home markets last month. Statewide MLS data shows pending sales in August were 4,308 versus 4,240 in July. Pending new home sales last month in Dallas-Ft. Worth were 1,619 versus 1,569 in July. In Austin, pending sales in August were 646 versus 617 in July. In San Antonio, pending sales last month were 477 versus 446 in July. Houston was the exception, as pending sales in August were 1,566 versus 1,607 in July. (See Chart 5: Texas Pending New Home Sales)

Texas Active Listings for New Homes

MLS data shows the 3-month moving average for active listings statewide increased in August to 22,073 versus 18,950 in July. Last month, all four major Texas new home markets posted higher active listings. Dallas-Ft. Worth's active listings in August were 5,581 versus 4,595 in July. Last month's active listings in Houston were 9,937 versus 8,911 in July. August’s active listings in Austin were higher at 3,408 versus 2,797 in July. San Antonio reported active new home listings in August were 3,147 versus 2,647 in July. (See Chart 6: Texas Active Listings and Chart A: 12-Month Moving Averages)

