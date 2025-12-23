Texas New Home Sales Slide as Days on Market Rises

DALLAS, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas new home sales declined again in November as Days on Market continued to rise statewide, signaling a slower late-year sales pace. According to the latest HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report, total new home sales fell 4 percent month-over-month, while active listings edged slightly lower from October levels.

The HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report uses Multiple Listing Service data – the most comprehensive, current, and accurate information – from the REALTOR® Associations of North Texas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. All averages are based on three-month rolling averages to capture seasonality and remove anomalies.

New home sales across Texas declined in November to 5,213, down from 5,430 in October. Year-over-year, sales were also lower compared to 5,792 in November 2024. Houston was the only major market posting a modest monthly increase, rising to 1,984 sales from 1,975 the prior month. Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, and San Antonio each recorded month-over-month declines.

“November’s numbers reflect what we’ve been anticipating: sales down, Days on Market up, but prices are not collapsing,” said Ben Caballero, CEO of HomesUSA.com and the nation’s top-ranked real estate agent. “History says December numbers tell us what the next six months will do, and right now the indicators in all Texas new home markets look weak.”

Days on Market increased statewide for the third consecutive month, rising to 115.84 days in November from 112.63 days in October. Year-over-year, statewide DOM remains elevated compared to 96.56 days in November 2024. San Antonio posted the largest monthly increase, climbing to 100.22 days from 94.94, while Austin, Houston, and Dallas-Fort Worth also saw incremental increases. The rising DOM reflects a slower seasonal sales pace across Texas new home markets.

Average new home prices in Texas were mixed in November, edging down slightly to $426,608 from $428,608 in October. Year-over-year prices remained largely stable. Austin continued to post the highest average new home price at $488,404, while Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston showed modest softening. San Antonio remained the most affordable major new home market with an average price of $358,638. Despite lower sales volumes, a growing share of homes selling at or near list price points to firmer pricing discipline among builders.

Pending sales declined again in November, with the statewide average falling to 5,642, down from 5,873 in October. Year-over-year, pending sales were down just over 10 percent compared to 6,316 in November 2024. Dallas-Fort Worth continued to lead the state with 2,285 pending sales, though slightly below October levels. Austin, Houston, and San Antonio all recorded lower pending activity, consistent with typical late-year seasonal moderation.

Texas new home inventory tapered modestly in November to 37,234 active listings, down from 37,909 in October. Despite the monthly decline, inventory levels remain significantly higher year-over-year compared to 32,584 active listings in November 2024. Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio each posted moderate reductions in active listings during the month.

HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report and New Home Sales Index typically is issued before the monthly U.S. Commerce Department’s New Residential Sales Report. However, that report is currently on hold, last released on September 24, 2025. See this link for more information - https://www.census.gov/construction/soc/schedule.html.

About the Report

The HomesUSA.com monthly report covers closed sales recorded in MLSs by the 10th day of the following month. The report features 3-month moving averages for six essential market data points, including DOM, sales volume, sales prices, sales-to-list price ratio, pending sales, and active listings. We also provide a master chart for the 12-month moving averages for comparison. Caballero explains that the 3-month moving average indices track market seasonality, while the 12-month moving average removes seasonality and tracks the longer trend.

DAYS ON MARKET: Sales pace continue to slow

Days on Market increased across all major Texas new home markets in November, with the statewide three-month moving average rising to 115.84 days, up from 112.63 days in October. Year-over-year, statewide DOM remains significantly higher compared to 96.56 days in November 2024, reflecting a slower sales pace heading into year-end.

Dallas-Fort Worth continued to post the longest sales timelines, with the DOM increasing to 154.90 days from 150.25 the prior month. Austin’s DOM rose to 100.28 days from 96.32, while San Antonio climbed to 100.22 days from 94.94. Houston remained the fastest-moving major market at 90.65 days, though still up slightly from October, which was 89.04 days.

Note: New homes typically spend more time on the market than existing homes because many are listed while still under construction. Each MLS may calculate DOM differently, so direct comparisons may not always be reliable. (See Chart 1: Texas New Homes Days on Market)

NEW HOME SALES: Still weaking

Texas new home sales declined again in November, with the statewide three-month moving average falling to 5,213, down versus 5,430 in October – a 4 percent month-over-month decrease. Year-over-year, sales were also lower compared to 5,792 in November 2024.

Houston was the only major market to post a modest monthly increase, rising to 1,984 sales from 1,975 in October. Dallas-Fort Worth new home sales declined to 1,839 from 1,922, while Austin dropped to 610 versus 649. San Antonio also recorded a decline, falling to 780 versus 884. The continued moderation reflects typical late-year seasonality across Texas new home markets. (See Chart 2: Texas New Home Sales)

NEW HOME PRICES: Remain flat

Average new home prices in Texas were mixed in November, edging slightly lower statewide to $426,608, down from $428,608 in October. Year-over-year prices remained relatively stable compared to $422,624 in November 2024.

Austin continued to command the highest average new home price at $488,404, though down from October’s $502,332. Dallas-Fort Worth prices softened to $463,636 versus $467,986 in October, while Houston eased to $400,600 versus $401,477. San Antonio remained the most affordable major new home market at $358,638, posting a modest increase from $347,056 in October. Despite softer sales volumes, pricing overall has remained resilient, likely due to builders providing buyer incentives to avoid price reductions. (See Chart 3: Texas New Home Prices)

SALES-TO-LIST PRICE RATIO: Edges higher

The statewide sales-to-list price ratio for new homes edged slightly higher in November, signaling firmer pricing discipline. The statewide average increased to 96.56 percent, up from 96.55 percent in October.

Austin posted a ratio of 97.22 percent, up from 97.11 percent, while Dallas-Fort Worth slipped slightly to 97.36 percent versus 97.45 percent. Houston’s ratio declined to 95.21 percent, down from 95.60 percent, while San Antonio increased to 97.75 percent versus 96.39 percent. More than half of new homes sold at or near list price in November. (See Chart 4: Texas Sales-to-List Price Ratio)

PENDING SALES: Seasonal moderation continues

Pending sales declined again in November, with the statewide three-month moving average falling to 5,642, down from 5,873 in October. Year-over-year, pending sales were down just over 10 percent compared to 6,316 in November 2024.

Dallas-Fort Worth continued to lead the state with 2,285 pending sales, though slightly below the October level of 2,321. Houston declined to 1,650 pending sales versus 1,761 in October, while Austin fell to 833 versus 910. San Antonio posted 875 pending sales, also down from 881 the prior month. The pullback in pending activity aligns with typical seasonal patterns late in the year. (See Chart 5: Texas Pending New Home Sales)

ACTIVE LISTINGS: Inventory eases month-over-month

Texas new home inventory tapered modestly in November, with 37,234 active listings statewide, down from 37,909 in October. Despite the monthly decline, inventory levels remain substantially higher year-over-year compared to 32,584 active listings in November 2024.

Houston continued to dominate inventory levels with 16,685 active listings versus 16,837 in October, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth at 9,103 versus 9,259. Austin recorded 5,816 active listings versus 5,903, while San Antonio posted 5,630 versus 5,911. (See Chart 6: Texas Active Listings)

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is a three-time Guinness World Records title holder for “Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent – current.” Ranked by REAL Trends as America’s top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history. He is the only individual real estate agent to reach nearly $4 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year ($3.93 billion in 2024), the first agent to exceed $3 billion (2022), the first to exceed $2 billion (2018–2020), and the first to exceed $1 billion (2015–2017). An award-winning innovator and technology pioneer, Ben works with more than 70 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Ben’s podcast series is available widely, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music and YouTube. Learn more at HomesUSA.com | Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

Note for journalists: You may contact Ben Caballero directly by email at ben@homesusa.com.

