Texas New Home Sales Rebound at Year End

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas new home sales rose in December as the year ended on an upswing. According to the latest Texas New Home Sales Report from HomesUSA.com and its founder and CEO, Ben Caballero, the average number of new home sales across the state increased by nearly 9 percent from November.

The HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report uses Multiple Listing Service data – the most comprehensive, current, and accurate information – from the REALTOR® Associations of North Texas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. All reported data use three-month rolling averages to capture seasonality and reduce anomalies.

All four major Texas markets posted higher sales in December, with Houston leading at 2,157 sales, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth at 1,967. Austin reported 748 sales, and San Antonio reached 801. The improvement in closed sales was not driven by builder price cuts, as pricing remained stable to slightly higher across the state.

“December’s numbers suggest seasonal market improvement, but the pending sales numbers that indicate future sales are worrisome,” said HomesUSA.com’s Ben Caballero, the nation’s top-ranked real estate agent. “Days on Market remain elevated, signaling many buyers remain cautious, even when builders buydown buyer mortgage rates. What happens with mortgage rates early in the new year will be crucial to drive new home sales higher throughout Texas.”

Days on Market increased for the fourth consecutive month, rising statewide to 116.83 days in December from 115.84 days in November. The higher average reflects a slower overall sales pace typical for year-end. Austin’s DOM increased to 106.38 days from 100.28, and San Antonio rose to 105.74 days from 100.22. Houston’s DOM also climbed to 91.38 from 90.65, while Dallas-Fort Worth posted a decline to 148.76 days from 154.90.

Average new home prices in Texas rose modestly in December, increasing to $429,077 from $426,608 in November. Results varied by market. Austin continues to post the highest average price at $502,205, up from $488,404. San Antonio also saw an increase, rising to $365,299 from $358,638. Houston’s average price slightly declined in December to $400,111 versus $400,600 in November, and Dallas-Fort Worth slipped to $460,235 from $463,636.

Pending sales declined in December, falling to 5,505 from 5,642 in November. The dip in pending sales signals a softer start to 2026 for new home transactions. Dallas-Fort Worth led all markets with 2,223 pending sales, followed by Houston at 1,532. Austin posted a small increase, rising to 874 pending sales from 833. San Antonio was flat with 876 pending sales, nearly identical to November.

Texas new home inventory fell for the second month in a row, with active listings declining to 36,257 in December from 37,234 in November. Year-over-year, active listings were up 12 percent compared to 32,395 in December 2024. Houston had the largest inventory with 16,244 active listings. Dallas-Fort Worth followed with 8,737, while Austin and San Antonio posted 5,735 and 5,541 active listings, respectively.

The HomesUSA.com Texas New Home Sales Report and the HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index are typically issued ahead of the monthly U.S. Commerce Department’s nationwide New Residential Sales Report. However, that report is currently on hold, last released in September 2025. See this link for updates - https://www.census.gov/construction/soc/schedule.html.

About the Report

The HomesUSA.com monthly report covers closed sales recorded in MLSs typically by the 10th day of the following month. The report features 3-month moving averages for six essential market data points, including DOM, sales volume, sales prices, sales-to-list price ratio, pending sales, and active listings. We also provide a master chart for the 12-month moving averages for comparison. Caballero explains that the 3-month moving average indices track market seasonality, while the 12-month moving average removes seasonality and tracks the longer trend.

DAYS ON MARKET shows mixed results

The average number of days to sell a new home in Texas increased in December. The statewide average rose to 116.83 days, up from 115.84 days in November. Three of the four major markets showed higher averages. Austin posted the sharpest increase, as the DOM climbed to 106.38 days in December from 100.28 days in November. Houston’s average also rose to 95.67 days, up from 90.65 days the previous month. San Antonio’s DOM ticked up to 105.74 days, compared to 100.22 days in November. In contrast, Dallas-Ft. Worth saw a significant improvement, with DOM falling to 148.76 days in December versus 154.90 days in November.

Note: New homes typically spend more time on the market than existing homes because many are listed while still under construction. Each MLS may calculate DOM differently, so direct comparisons may not always be reliable. (Chart: Texas New Homes - Days on Market)

NEW HOME SALES rebound in every market

New home sales across Texas rose in December, marking a solid year-end rebound. The average number of new homes sold statewide increased to 5,673 from 5,213 in November. Sales were higher in all four of the state’s largest new home markets. Houston led all metros with 2,157 sales, up from 1,984 the previous month. Dallas-Ft. Worth followed with 1,967 sales, rising from 1,839 in November. Austin’s new home sales jumped to 748, a notable increase from 610 the month prior. San Antonio also saw growth, with 801 sales in December versus 780 in November. (Chart: Texas New Home Sales)

NEW HOME PRICES post mixed results

The average new home price in Texas rose slightly to $429,077 in December, up from $426,608 in November, based on 3-month moving averages. Prices were mixed across the major markets. Austin reported the highest average new home price at $502,205, climbing from $488,404 the previous month. San Antonio also posted a price increase, with an average of $365,299 in December, up from $358,638. Meanwhile, Dallas-Ft. Worth saw a price decline, with the average falling to $460,235, down from $463,636 in November. Houston prices also declined in December at $400,111 versus $400,765 in November. (Chart: Texas New Home Prices)

PENDING SALES drop to lowest level of the year

Pending new home sales across Texas declined again in December, falling to 5,505 from 5,642 in November. This marks a year low. Dallas-Ft. Worth posted the highest number of pending sales at 2,223, down slightly from 2,285 the previous month. Houston also saw a decline, with 1,532 pending sales, compared to 1,650 in November. Austin, however, saw a modest gain, as pending sales rose to 874 from 833 the prior month. San Antonio remained flat at 876, unchanged from November at 875. (Chart: Texas Pending New Home Sales)

ACTIVE LISTINGS down for the second straight month

Texas new home inventory fell again in December, with active listings declining to 36,257, down from 37,234 in November. Houston continues to lead all markets in new home inventory with 16,244 listings, though that’s down from 16,685 the previous month. Dallas-Fort Worth followed with 8,737 active listings, also down from 9,103 in November. Austin saw inventory drop to 5,735 from 5,816, while San Antonio declined slightly to 5,541 from 5,630. Year-over-year, Texas new home inventory rose 12 percent, compared to 32,395 listings in December 2024. (Chart: Texas Active Listings)

SALES-TO-LIST PRICE RATIO remain steady

Texas new homes continued to sell close to asking price in December, with the average sales-to-list price ratio at 96.58%, nearly flat from 96.56% in November. Austin posted a modest increase to 97.34% versus 97.22%, while Dallas-Fort Worth saw a small dip to 97.24% from 97.36%. Houston also edged up to 95.33% from 95.21%, and San Antonio remained nearly unchanged at 97.78% from 97.75%, the market achieving the closest listing price to actual sales price. (Chart: Texas Sales-to-List Price Ratio)

About the HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index

The HomesUSA.com New Home Sales Index is reported as both a 3-month and 12-month moving average of the Days on Market for new homes listed in the local Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) for Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, ad San Antonio. Created by Ben Caballero in December 2017, it is the first Days on Market index to track the Texas new home market based on activity in its largest markets and includes homes listed while under construction. (Chart: 12-Month Moving Averages)

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is a three-time Guinness World Records title holder for “Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent – current.” Ranked by REAL Trends as America’s top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history. He is the only individual real estate agent to reach nearly $4 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year ($3.93 billion in 2024), the first agent to exceed $3 billion (2022), the first to exceed $2 billion (2018–2020), and the first to exceed $1 billion (2015–2017). An award-winning innovator and technology pioneer, Ben works with more than 70 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Ben’s podcast series is available widely, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music and YouTube. Learn more at HomesUSA.com | Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

Note for journalists: You may contact Ben Caballero directly by email at ben@homesusa.com.

REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

