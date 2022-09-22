WTW accelerates global recruitment drive with senior natural resources appointments

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory and broking solutions company, has announced the appointment of Andrew Brunero as the global head of downstream energy broking for its natural resources business.



Brunero joins WTW from Marsh Energy, after spending more than a decade at the company, having worked across London, Houston and Dubai, where he is currently based. In his new position, Brunero’s initial focus will be on building WTW’s production and growth strategy internationally.

Graham Knight, WTW’s head of natural resources, said: “Andrew brings tremendous value and insight to the business, which has been demonstrated through his handling of complex global energy placements throughout his career. His extensive knowledge and experience will be of immense value to our clients and we look forward to welcoming him shortly. This latest hire further demonstrates the strength of WTW’s natural resources business in attracting top talent across the globe.”

Additionally, WTW has named Will Fremlin-Key as the global head of mining and metals for its natural resources business. Will joins WTW from Gallagher, where he led a specialty team in mining and heavy industry across London.

In his new position, Fremlin-Key will be responsible for coordinating and developing WTW’s Mining & Metals presence globally, executing his broad industry knowledge across casualty, management liability, cyber, marine, energy and property.

WTW has also announced the appointment of Ahmed Abdel-Gawad as the company’s head of natural resources for the CEEMEA region. His role is effective immediately. Based in Egypt, Abdel-Gawad joined WTW in 2021 as head of specialty for Egypt, having previously worked at Aon.

Abdel-Gawad will lead the growth strategy across the four sectors of natural resources, building on recent successes, by leading WTW’s regional teams and placement hubs, in order to acquire new clients and grow the company’s footprint across the CEEMEA region.

All three new appointees will report into Graham Knight, who said: “These appointments are indicative of the wealth of talent that makes up our global natural resources team and further indicates our overall investment in this class of business.”

