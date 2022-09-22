CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Date:  November 1 ,2022


Time:  7:00 a.m. Central Time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time


Listen via internet:  http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/


Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call"


As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) ) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately $35 billion in assets. With approximately 8,900 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
