FinFET Technology Market is Likely to Grow at CAGR of 40.85% and is expected to Reach worth of USD 149.01 Billion by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the FinFET Technology Market was valued at USD 35.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 149.01 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 40.85% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Industry Scenario:-

FinFET , which stands for fin field effect transistor, is a type of "3D" transistor or non-planar transistor used in the design of modern processors. It employs a conducting channel to fabricate a thin silicon structure shaped like a fin that serves as a gate electrode. Multiple gates can operate on a single transistor thanks to a fin-shaped electrode.

The activities associated with integrated circuits manufacturing and brisk chip production have accelerated the adoption of Fin Field Effect Transistor (FinFET) technology. The miniaturization of semiconductor devices to maintain the Moore's law's progression, combined with an increase in device performance, is creating ample of opportunities for the global adoption of FinFET technology .

Some of the major players operating in the FinFET Technology market are

SAP (Germany)

BluJay Solutions (U.K.)

ANSYS, Inc. (U.S.)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

ROHM CO., LTD (Japan)

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (U.S.)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.)

TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan)

Opportunity

The growing demand for biomedical sensors in the healthcare sector for diabetic and cardiac patients and integrated monitoring patients in the medical sectors are all opening up opportunities for the FinFET technology market to expand.

Recent Development

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. announced in April 2019 that it had developed a 5-nanometer technology that was now designable. This technology provides sophisticated logic to meet the ever-increasing demand for processing power driven by artificial intelligence and 5G.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd completed development of an ultra-thin FinFET process technology based on advanced nodes for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) radiation in April 2019. When compared to other FinFET process technologies, the effectiveness of this device is up to 25% higher in the logical area, the power consumption is 20% lower, and the output is 10% higher.

Intel Corporation announced the introduction of integrated MRAM based on 22nm technology for Internet of Things devices in February 2019. According to the researchers, the MRAM device is ready for mass production and will be extremely useful for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Industry Drivers:

High adoption of FinFET technology in consumer electronics industry

The high demand for high performance chips that reduce current leakage in a wide range of applications is driving the global FinFET technology market forward. The use of these chips in wearables has also positively impacted the global market, as various players design a wide range of electronics wearables according to different consumer needs.

Expansion of I.C. industry

The FinFET process will also gain traction in the near future because it is easily adopted to manufacture chips that are used in a variety of applications due to their small size and exceptional performance. Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), System on Chip (SoC), Central Processing Unit (CPU), network processors, Memory Controller Unit (MCU), and Field Programmable Gate Array are among the products available in the global FinFET technology market (FPGA).

Restraints:

Design complexity and self-heating issues are acting as market restraints for FinFET technology during the forecasted period.

This FinFET technology market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the FinFET technology market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Market Scope:

Technology

3nm

5nm

7nm

10nm

14nm

16nm

20nm

22nm

Type

Shorted Gate (S.G.)

Independent Gate (I.G.)

Bulk FinFETS

SOI FinFETS

End user

Mobile

Cloud Server/High-End Networks

IoT/Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

Application

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

System-On-Chip (SoC)

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Network Processor

FinFET Technology Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The FinFET technology market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, type, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the FinFET technology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America will dominate the FinFET technology market due to rising demand for smartphones and other technologies, as well as the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, whereas Asia-Pacific will grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to rising usage of technologically advanced smartphones.

