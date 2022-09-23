CTO Realty Growth Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its financial and operating results for the third quarter 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. A conference call to discuss its financial and operating results is scheduled for Friday, October 28, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.ctoreit.com or at the link provided in the event details below. To access the call by phone, please go to the registration link provided in the event details below and you will be provided with dial-in details.

We encourage participants to register and dial into the conference call at least fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the earnings call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ctoreit.com.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation and supplemental financial information, which is available on our website at www.ctoreit.com.