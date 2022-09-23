RTOERO Foundation issues call for grant proposals

Toronto, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RTOERO Foundation is now accepting letters of intent for grants of $10,000 to $50,000 to support projects that aim to improve seniors’ health and wellness, promote social engagement for older adults and/or pursue innovative research in the field of geriatrics and gerontology.

For the first time, funding will be available for projects without the requirement of ethics approval unless the applicant’s institution requires it. Academic research involving human participants typically requires ethics review and approval to ensure that the research meets federal ethical standards and protects the welfare of study participants.

“Of course, our foundation continues to encourage proposals for research, which will require an ethics review,” explains Mike Prentice, executive director of the RTOERO Foundation. “By no longer making ethics review and approval a mandatory requirement, funding can be available to new groups, including grassroots and community-based organizations that aren’t necessarily affiliated with a post-secondary institution.”

Letters of intent must be submitted by Oct.7, 2022, at midnight EST. After consideration by the review panel, selected applicants will be invited to submit a full proposal by Nov. 18, 2022. Approved applicants will be contacted by Feb. 2, 2023.

The RTOERO Foundation accepts applications from registered Canadian charities or other qualified donees. The complete eligibility criteria and application information are available on the foundation’s website.

Attachments