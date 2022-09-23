California Masons Present $70,453 Donation to Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Through Masons4Mitts

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on more than a decade of partnership with MLB teams, the Masons of California, in affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, are proud to announce that they have raised $70,453 this season for youth development programs through their signature Masons4Mitts baseball mitt drive. Since launching the program in 2009, Masons of California donations have provided 15,000 mitts to players in Los Angeles County through the Dodgers Dream Team, and over 80,000 mitts to players across the state.



In recognition of this important milestone, the Masons of California recently presented a check to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation on the field at the game in advance of the Dodgers-Diamondbacks game on Thursday, Sept. 22. Among those in attendance at this special event are:

Arthur L. Salazar, Jr, Senior Grand Warden of Masons of California

David San Juan, Grand Master of the Prince Hall Freemasons in California

Douglas Ismail, president of the California Masonic Foundation

Each year, Masons4Mitts teams up with the San Francisco Giants, Angels Baseball, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres to purchase real, leather baseball mitts that are given, free of charge, to young ballplayers in junior leagues across California. Through youth baseball, Masons4Mitts and its partners provide children with a safe place to play while they develop key collaboration skills, learn about health and nutrition, build productive study habits and more.

About the Masons of California

Freemasonry is the world’s first and largest fraternal organization, guided by the enduring belief that everyone has the responsibility to make the world a better place. For 300 years, Freemasonry has enhanced and strengthened the character of its members by providing opportunities for fellowship, charity, and the search for truth—within themselves and the larger world. Through Freemasonry, we make true friends, improve ourselves, and make a positive impact on our communities. The Masons of California have more than 40,000 members and more than 330 lodges located throughout the state. The California Masonic Foundation is committed to making a profound difference in our local community, and touches the lives of thousands of Californians each year. Learn more at freemason.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Masons4Mitts

Since 2009, Masons4Mitts has been the signature public fundraising campaign of the Masons of California. Working with community fund partners at the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, L.A. Angels, and San Diego Padres, Masons4Mitts allows members of the fraternity to donate funds to purchase and deliver high-quality, leather baseball mitts to young ballplayers throughout the state—many of whom do not have access to such equipment otherwise. Through Masons4Mitts, young players are provided with a safe place to learn and play the game, develop collaboration skills, learn about health and nutrition, build productive study habits, and more. Masons4Mitts has raised more than $1.5 million for youth baseball programs since 2009 and is the largest single sponsor to many of its MLB partners’ community funds. Learn more at masons4mitts.org.

