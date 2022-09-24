Logent Group starts operations in the Netherlands 

English Swedish





Logent Group continue to grow into new markets and expects to shortly establish operations in the Netherlands. Logent Group is in advanced negotiations with NA-KD regarding a first partnership whereby the strategic partnership with Logent Group is strengthened.

It is a strategic decision to establish operations at one of the largest logistics markets in Europe. It will provide us a solid base for further growth in Europe and will offer both existing and new customers new opportunities, says Mats Steen, CEO Logent Group.

Logent Group is in final negotiations with NA-KD to strengthen the strategic partnership with Logent Group. Logent Group will thereby be selected as logistics partner and the parties intend to soon sign a five-year cooperation agreement. Pursuant to the cooperation agreement which is being negotiated, Logent Group will support NA-KD and be responsible to establish, start-up and operate the new modern warehouse in Duiven. All processes and the automation solution will be based on the set-up in Sweden. The warehouse will initially be about 40.000 square meters. Logent will welcome 100-150 new employees to the warehouse.

We are proud and honored for this opportunity and deepened partnership with NA-KD. It´s fantastic that successful partnerships can evolve into new markets. We have already several existing and new customers with interest in a partnership opportunities in the Netherlands, says Eric Sandgren, Vice President Business Development Logent Group.

Logent has been an important partner for us since 2019. We are very satisfied with the partnership so far and are happy to expand the partnership to the new warehouse in the Netherlands. It will be a large benefit and improvement to have one partner for both our warehouses, says Hanna Hellander, COO NA-KD

For further information, please contact:

Mats Steen, CEO, +46 702 338302, mats.steen@logent.se

Sara Fors, CFO, +46 722 540037, sara.fors@logent.se

This information is information that SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 16.00 CET, 24th of September 2022.

Attachment