PayPoint plc - Director Declaration



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’) announces that Rakesh Sharma, the Senior Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Chair of the Company, has been appointed to the board of Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc as a non-executive director and Remuneration Chair effective from 3 October 2022.





Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland

Company Secretary

07721211100