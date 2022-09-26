Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

English French

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON

MAISONS DU MONDE’S SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

NANTES – 26 September 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed during the week of 19 September 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 31 May 2022, a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-Sep-22 FR0013153541 8,545 8.9016 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-Sep-22 FR0013153541 2,928 8.8918 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-Sep-22 FR0013153541 481 8.9087 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-Sep-22 FR0013153541 85 8.8651 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 20-Sep-22 FR0013153541 19,111 9.0182 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 20-Sep-22 FR0013153541 7,203 9.0203 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 20-Sep-22 FR0013153541 1,706 9.0176 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 20-Sep-22 FR0013153541 863 9.0193 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-Sep-22 FR0013153541 19,201 8.9987 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-Sep-22 FR0013153541 7,355 8.9986 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-Sep-22 FR0013153541 1,743 8.9958 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-Sep-22 FR0013153541 906 8.9885 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 22-Sep-22 FR0013153541 18,471 8.9692 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 22-Sep-22 FR0013153541 7,223 8.9627 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 22-Sep-22 FR0013153541 1,703 8.9628 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 22-Sep-22 FR0013153541 906 8.9634 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 23-Sep-22 FR0013153541 19,012 8.5534 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 23-Sep-22 FR0013153541 7,109 8.5578 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 23-Sep-22 FR0013153541 1,696 8.5283 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 23-Sep-22 FR0013153541 901 8.5680 TQEX Total 127,148

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”

